Algerian province wants to boost cooperation with Việt Nam in different fields

VIETNAM, October 28 - ALGIERS — The authorities and businesses from Constantine province of Algeria want to step up cooperation with Việt Nam and learn from the country’s experience in areas such as aquaculture, tourism, and garment-textile, said Riad Larkem, a representative from the province’s Rhummel Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCIR).

Larkem made the statement at a working session with the Việt Nam Trade Office in Algeria on October 27.

The CCIR representative also emphasised that, in July, Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune issued a new investment law with many changes in regulations and incentives for investment in priority sectors, including agriculture, mining, healthcare, remote services, and tourism, in order to attract foreign investment.

Hoàng Đức Nhuận, commercial counsellor of Việt Nam in Algeria, introduced to Algerian firms Việt Nam’s economic potential and key exports, as well as the two nations’ trade and investment ties.

On this occasion, Vietnamese farm produce exporter Rồng Đông Dương met with local businesses and introduced its products such as pepper, corns, coffee, and turmeric powder. According to CCIR data, the spice market in this North African country is relatively large with an import volume of more than 30,000 tonnes of spices per year.

While in Constantine, the Vietnamese delegation also visited an international exhibition of food and packaging products. — VNS