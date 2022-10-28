At the Supreme Court’s conference yesterday, actions of note included: SVPA expert witness, wage claims, restitution jurisdiction, Girardi State Bar files disclosure, creative expression evidence, dependency mootness, prisoner medical needs, criminal case grant-and-holds, and grant-and-hold disposals.
You just read:
Supreme Court will hear SVPA, employment, restitution cases
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.