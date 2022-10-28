How to Watch The CW's World’s Funniest Animals Season 3 Online From Anywhere

Elizabeth Stanton, Host of The CW's 'World's Funniest Animals'

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Here is all the information regarding the premiere date and episode release schedule for The CW's World's Funniest Animals Season 3. It's extremely easy to stream the episodes online, even on the go or while traveling abroad. This being said, see when, where, and how to watch World's Funniest Animals Season 3 online from anywhere.

Every episode will be available to stream on The CW website and app the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in, or authentication required. Presented by Elizabeth Stanton, the series includes viral internet clips of funny animal moments, hilarious animal clips from major motion pictures and popular TV series, animal outtakes that surprise the whole cast and crew, videos of babies and pets, as well as celebrities and their pets. Episode 1 will feature hopping horses, rambunctious rats, dancing dogs, galloping goats, howling Huskies, a moose finding a new place to take a shower, and actor Gregg Sulkin. Episode 2 will show cute kittens, lounging Labradors, frantic felines, curious cats, relaxing retrievers, a dog finding a whole new way to get around, and actress Kaci Walfall.

World's Funniest Animals Season 3 will premiere on Saturday, October 22, 2022, and viewers will be able to see the first two episodes air on The CW at 9 pm ET. The exact number of episodes of the season was not announced, but expect it to get around 16 of them, just like it happened with the previous seasons. There will be one new episode a week every other Saturday at the same hour.

World's Funniest Animals Season 3 Episode Release Schedule

Episode 1: TBA (October 22, 2022)

Episode 2: TBA (October 22, 2022)

Episode 3: TBA (October 29, 2022)

Episode 4: TBA (November 5, 2022)

