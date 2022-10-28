RUSSIA, October 28 - Mikhail Mishustin attends President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s meeting with heads of delegations from states participating in the Commonwealth of Independent States’ Council of Heads of Government meeting. Photo: Press Service of the President of Kazakhstan 28 October 2022 Mikhail Mishustin attended President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s meeting with heads of delegations from the states participating in the Commonwealth of Independent States’ Council of Heads of Government meeting. With Prime Minister of the Republic of Belarus Roman Golovchenko and Prime Minister of the Kyrgyz Republic and Chief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office of the Kyrgyz Republic Akylbek Japarov. Photo: Press Service of the President of Kazakhstan 28 October 2022 Предыдущая новость Следующая новость Mikhail Mishustin attends President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s meeting with heads of delegations from states participating in the Commonwealth of Independent States’ Council of Heads of Government meeting. Photo: Press Service of the President of Kazakhstan

List of heads of delegations of the CIS member states:

Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Hidayat oglu Asadov;

Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Mher Grigoryan;

Prime Minister of the Republic of Belarus Roman Golovchenko;

Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan and Chairman of the CIS Council of Heads of Government Alikhan Smailov;

Prime Minister and Chief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office of the Republic of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Japarov;

Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Mikhail Mishustin;

Prime Minister of the Republic of Tajikistan Kohir Rasulzoda;

Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Turkmenistan Hojamyrat Geldimyradov;

Prime Minister of the Republic of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov;

Chairman of the Executive Committee and Executive Secretary of the Commonwealth of Independent States Sergei Lebedev.