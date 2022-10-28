National Healthy Skin Month: Dermatologists Top 5 Simple Steps to Avoid & Relieve Dry Skin This Winter

November marks National Healthy Skin Month and with temperatures dropping across the country, Elizabeth Mullans, M.D., board-certified dermatologist and skincare expert at Uptown Dermatology advises her patients to take 5 simple steps to maintain healthy skin. If not treated, dry skin, irritation, redness, and scabbing can cause lasting issues, especially as the skin ages.

"It's time to change up your skin care routine as the weather gets colder," says Dr. Mullans. "Start by keeping the skin well moisturized and using gentle products, that can be easily found at the drug or grocery store to strengthen the skin, keep it looking vibrant, healthy, strong and lead to less irritation and more comfort."

5 simple steps to relieve and heal dry skin:

MOISTURIZE GENEROUSLY EVERY DAY. The American Academy of Dermatology recommends daily use of moisturizers to protect against dry, chapped, itchy, skin as the weather changes and humidity decreases. Baths, showers, indoor heat, and low humidity can deprive the skin of moisture as it strips away natural oils and causes dry, chapped skin. Moisturizing just after washing with a gentle facial cleanser is not only comforting but helps add a protective layer to keep your skin looking smooth and hydrated, reducing the appearance of blemishes, while plumping up fine lines and wrinkles. For winter, I recommend using a gentle moisturizer at least twice a day after cleansing-- in the morning and before bed at night, like CeraVe Moisturizing Cream, Aveeno Eczema Cream or Eucerin Advanced Repair Cream. USE HYPO-ALLERGENIC LAUNDRY DETERGENT. Clothing, bedding, and any other material touching sensitive skin can itch and irritate. Use Arm & Hammer Sensitive Skin Free and Clear to wash bedding, pillowcases, and clothing as it's hypoallergenic for sensitive skin and contains no dyes, perfumes, or preservatives. It's also clinically tested and developed in partnership with the Mayo Clinic for sensitive skin and its 100% certified by SkinSAFE. AVOID USING EXFOLIANTS OR SCRUBS. When it is time to shower, exfoliators and scrubs can make you feel extra clean and shed away dead skin, but those with skin sensitivities are more prone to damaging skin from scrubbing which can lead to dry, irritated skin. Stick to moisturizing with a non-fragrance light moisturizer like oil-free Neutrogena Hydro Boost Gel after showering, your skin will feel as good as new. TAKE A MULTI-VITAMIN THAT CONTAINS RETINOL AND BIOTIN DAILY. vitafusion Multi + Beauty gummies are daily multivitamins containing Vitamin D, A, B, E, and minerals that are easy to take, great tasting, and can't be beat for skin health. Each 2-in-1 gummy vitamin serving combines a daily multivitamin plus 5000 mcg of Biotin and 450mcg of Retinol (Vitamin A RAE) to support healthy hair, skin and nails. There are no artificial flavors or sweeteners and contains only natural flavors with no gluten, high fructose corn syrup, dairy, and or synthetic FD&C dyes. MAKE SURE TO SCHEDULE AN ANNUAL CHECKUP with your dermatologist especially if dry, irritated skin doesn't heal or gets worse. It's very important to diagnose, treat and rule out an underlying medical condition like an allergy, dermatitis, or something more severe.

"So, remember to prioritize your skin's health this winter," adds Dr. Mullans. "Make sure to use a small amount of gentle, fragrance-free cleanser, rinse with cool or tepid water, pat don't rub the skin and generously apply a good moisturizer multiple times a day."

To learn more about maintaining healthy skin, please visit www.uptowndermatologyhouston.com.

