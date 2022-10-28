Governor Newsom Statement on Violent Assault on Paul Pelosi

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom issued the following statement regarding the violent assault on Paul Pelosi by an assailant who broke into the Pelosi residence in San Francisco:

“This heinous assault is yet another example of the dangerous consequences of the divisive and hateful rhetoric that is putting lives at risk and undermining our very democracy and Democratic institutions. Those who are using their platforms to incite violence must be held to account.

“Our leaders should never fear for their safety and the safety of their families in serving the people they were elected to represent – not in their homes, not at the U.S. Capitol, not anywhere. Jennifer and I wish Paul a speedy recovery and send our thoughts to Speaker Pelosi and their family during this time.”

