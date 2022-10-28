TIME TO MAKE A BIGGER DIFFERENCE THIS WORLD STROKE DAY, SAYS TERENCE ANG
World Stroke Day Theme Sends a Vital Message About Preventing Catastrophic Disruption To Lives
Terence’s creative approach to sharing his experience and insights for the nursing profession highlights the importance of involving people with lived experience in healthcare design.”SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, October 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mission accomplished!
— SNSA president Dr Shamala Thilarajah
Last August, stroke survivor and author of A Cry in the Dark, Mr Terence Ang, was asked by Singapore National Stroke Association (SNSA) president Dr. Shamala Thilarajah to speak at the 14th World Stroke Congress (WSC) that would be held in Singapore this year.
Reluctant at first, as he still struggles with aphasia which affects his speech and memory, especially language expression and comprehension, he eventually agreed because he needed to overcome this situation for himself and hopefully become an example for other stroke survivors.
Mr Ang understands the important job the World Stroke Organization (WSO) is doing and how vital their mission is to raise awareness among the public. Two years ago, Mr Ang was a victim of a hemorrhagic stroke and while he survived, the life that he led has been disrupted and it has not been easy adjusting to his disabilities.
Yesterday, Mr Ang made it to the podium and was one of the speakers on Breadth of Nursing in Stroke Care at the WSC taking place this week at the Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre. The global event brings together the international stroke community and ends today on World Stroke Day, which is held every October 29.
Mr Ang's topic, Sharing By Person with Lived Experience in Their Stroke Journey and How Nurses Made a Difference, offered personal insights into the patient experience and highlighted the need to acknowledge our nursing staff who are generally overworked and under-appreciated.
SNSA president Dr Shamala Thilarajah said Terence’s creative approach to sharing his experience and insights for the nursing profession highlights the importance of involving people with lived experience in healthcare design. His presentation was well-received by the audience of mainly nursing experts and healthcare professionals, who also took home a signed copy of his book A Cry in the Dark.
Ms Leanne Whiley, the Acting Stroke Co-Ordinator at the Rockhampton Hospital in Queensland, Australia, said Mr Ang's sharing is a good reminder for nurses to not just focus on clinical processes but to also remember the actual people under their care. "Patients are holistic beings, so it shouldn't always just be about clinical processes, but understanding the patient as well."
Professor Sandy Middleton, Director of Australia's Nursing Research Institute, expressed keen interest in showing the presentation to "every single nurse, including undergraduate nurses, and not just stroke nurses. It's that inspiring!"
Over six million lives are claimed by stroke each year, while many more are left disabled in some form or another. Stroke is one of the leading causes of adult disability worldwide, so to say that more people need to be aware of this very serious and widespread condition is an understatement. Mr Ang learned from the SNSA that around 8,000 people in Singapore suffer from stroke each year. "This makes it crucial for us to raise awareness of stroke and provide support to stroke survivors and their caregivers," said Dr Shamala Thilarajah.
It is significant that Mr Ang spoke on the eve of the Annual World Stroke Day itself. This year's theme is #Precioustime, to focus attention on the need for timely access to quality stroke treatment. The WSO's campaign aims to teach people how to respond to stroke signs and the need for quick access to emergency medical care.
At the end of the day, it is about saving lives and giving survivors a better chance for recovery. It is hoped that greater awareness will result in more integrated care packages and better universal health coverage as well. One unexpected outcome of Mr Ang's stroke was his first effort at publishing a book, and the positive response to A Cry in the Dark has motivated him to work on a follow-up book, Emerging From the Dark, which will be out later this year. To quote the SNSA: "Stroke may not be an easy obstacle to overcome, but that does not mean there is no life after stroke."
