Petty GMS US Space Force Car featured at Martinsville Speedway this past weekend
SFA founder and president, Bill Woolf with Lt. General Shaw, USSPACECOM Vice Commander in front of the Space Force Car
We are very honored to have the US Space Force and the US Air Force on our cars this weekend. We greatly respect the men and women of our Armed Forces and honoring them today is truly a privilege.”COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Petty GMS racing team (a long-standing supporter of the U.S. Military) raced car 42 U.S. Space Force at Martinsville Speedway over the weekend of Oct. 29th and 30th. The U.S. Space Force car is a Chevrolet Camaro ZL1. Driver Ty Dillon is quoted on the Petty GMS website, "We do such a good job as an industry honoring our military every week. It is an honor to have the Space Force on our car. I love the design and am very thankful for the opportunity."
— Maury Gallagher, Team Owner
The Space Force Association (SFA) was also recognized on car 42. SFA is the only independent, 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that serves as a professional military association. SFA's sole focus is supporting the United States Space Force and its Guardians. SFA Membership is open to both military and civilians.
Petty GMS VP of Strategy Jerry Martinez followed up by stating, “It is truly fantastic to have our Nation’s Space Force Guardians on the 42 car at Martinsville. This tremendous group of professionals ensures the safety of our country in contested airspace far above the earth. We also thank the Space Force Association for all they do to advance the space mission and to support the Guardians who conduct that mission….great to have The SFA on our car.”
Petty GMS also raced the U.S. Air Force Car 43 driven by Erik Jones. The race last weekend marked the first time Petty GMS has represented two military branches on a Nascar Track.
SFA President Bill Woolf commented Sunday, “With 75 million NASCAR fans, there is no better way to inform America about the United States Space Force than to put it on a car. SFA is honored to be showcased on the same car to let people know they can support the Space Force by becoming a member. We can’t all be members of the Space Force, but we can all join the Space Force Association. I cannot thank Mr. Gallagher and Mr. Martinez enough for giving us this opportunity.”
The Space Force Association (SFA) is the only independent, 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that serves as a professional military association whose sole focus is supporting the United States Space Force, United States Space Command, U.S. national spacepower at large, and our global partners and allies' efforts in space exploration. Its core functions are to research, inform, and advocate to achieve superior spacepower by shaping a Space Force that provides credible deterrence in competition, dominant capability in combat, and professional services for all partners. In addition, the SFA has an essential function to provide support for the men and women of the U.S. Space Force. Membership is open to both military and civilians. For more information on the SFA, please visit ussfa.org.
