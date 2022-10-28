Read more about DCS Congratulates Eight Graduates for Completion of the Basic Community Supervision Training

Submit Release
ATLANTA -  Eight officers graduated from the Basic Community Supervision Officer Training (BCSOT) at the Georgia Public Safety Training Center in Forsyth, Georgia.  The graduation ceremony was held on Thursday, October 27, 2022, in the auditorium. All graduates are now certified as Community Supervision Officers by the Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training Council (P.O.S.T.).

These men and women join the ranks of fellow officers responsible for the community-based supervision of approximately 200,000 individuals serving for felony offenses throughout Georgia.

“These men and women have overcome many obstacles, challenges and tests over the past eight weeks, and we are confident that they are ready to begin their new assignments as Community Supervision Officers,” said Sandra Thomas, Executive Operations Director. 

“The level of commitment, teamwork, and perseverance these officers have shown during their training is truly inspiring, and for that, we are both proud of them and proud for them. As they begin their careers, we look forward to the difference they will make in the lives of those under our supervision and our communities,” she further added. 

The BCSOT curriculum includes training on the following courses: supervision techniques, investigation procedures, intervention strategies, Georgia law, policy and procedure, interview skills, physical fitness, arrest procedures, defensive tactics, computer interaction, enhanced supervision procedures, and firearms qualification.

The new officers will serve their communities in field offices located in Atlanta, Augusta, Dekalb, Lawrenceville, Swainsboro, and Winder. 

 

About the Georgia Department of Community Supervision:

As an integral part of the criminal justice system, we protect and serve the state of Georgia through effective and efficient community supervision while providing opportunities for successful outcomes. 
For more information, visit dcs.georgia.gov.

 

