Yung Xavi Drops Deluxe Album

Yung Xavi's Deluxe Album Release Flyer

New Young Xavi Deluxe Project Out Now!

NEW YORK, NY, USA, October 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Back in April[2022], Yung Xavi gave a taste of what was to come when he released "Wit A Bottle," remix featuring Lil Keed. Today [11/28/2022], Yung Xavi's anticipated release, "To Jonathan Deluxe," is available on all DSPs.

The deluxe version features original tracks produced by J Dot[Roddy Rich], Jay Fenix[Melonie Fiona], and Butta & Bizkit [Yo Gotti, John Legend, Miguel, Neyo]

"To Jonathan" is the debut album of recording artist Yung Xavi. The project was released in June 2021. The album includes previously released singles: Take Me Home (Produced by J Dot), Shawty Bumpin (Produced by J Beatzz), and Make the Cut (Produced by Buddah Bless).

Born in Palm Springs, Xavi lost his father when he was eight. His loving mother worked tirelessly to make up for their loss.

"To Jonathan" is the poignant result of Xavi's devotion both in and out of the studio. In the number "Wit a Bottle," he details the depths of his drug problem, one of several vices he used to cope with his father's passing. Elsewhere, like on the melancholy, guitar-driven "Real Life," he details his triumph over his addiction and his transition to music. Xavi can't play To Jonathan for his father, but he hopes he's listening.

"Music helped my dad cope with his life. I started making music to cope with what I was dealing with. If I make a song that the whole world is blasting; maybe he'll hear it in heaven."

For an interview or more information, please visit REALYungXavi.com.

Wit A Bottle