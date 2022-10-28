NAT from red-coded zone, key area and regular testing drives: From 00:00 to 24:00 on 27 October, 85,104 samples have been collected, all returned as negative

MACAU, October 28 - The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre indicates that the COVID-19 positive case detected on 26 October, which involves a 66-year-old female Macao resident, has been classified as an imported case. In order to identify any potential infected persons who may be lurking in the local community, the Centre has launched a nucleic acid testing drive for the building where the positive case resided and the area she frequented, starting from 16:00 on 26 October.

From 00:00 to 24:00 yesterday (27 October), 80 samples have been collected from the red-coded zone, 44,753 samples from the key area, and 40,271 from the regular testing drive (i.e. a total of 85,104 samples have been collected). All of them are negative.

The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre reminds that:

1. Macao Health Code will be converted to yellow if not tested as required

Those who fail to take the nucleic acid test as required will see their Macao Health Code changed to yellow on the next day, and they can only have the green health code restored after a nucleic acid test is carried out with negative result. According to relevant regulations, holders of yellow health code will not be allowed to enter public places, take public transport or leave the city.

2. Perform antigen test before leaving home

Before heading to the NAT station for sampling, individuals in the key area must first perform a rapid antigen test (RAT) and declare the result via the Macao Health Code. Only those who have a negative RAT result can be sampled at the NAT stations. If the RAT result is positive, regardless of whether having fever, respiratory symptoms or other discomfort, an ambulance should be called (Tel: 119, 120 or 2857 2222). The declarant and the co-living individuals must stay home and wait patiently for being transferred to the quarantine site by the designated ambulance. Relevant nucleic acid testing will be arranged for all of them by the authorities.

3. Make sure the address is up-to-date to avoid being assigned a yellow health code

Failure to declare the correct and up-to-date address in the Macao Health Code may result in the declarant being classified as an individual in the lockdown or precautionary zone, and thus assigned with a health code locked in red or yellow colour. To avoid this from happening, the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre urges citizens to review the “residential address” in their Macao Health Code as soon as possible. If the declared address is incorrect, or you are not sure whether the address registered with the Identification Services Bureau is up-to-date, please immediately fill in the address information again in the Macao Health Code.

4. How to apply for unlocking of red or yellow code for the provision of incorrect address

If your health code has been locked in red or yellow colour due to incorrect address declaration, please visit the online platform of “Enquiries and assistance for COVID-19 Prevention and Control” (https://www.ssm.gov.mo/covidq), click “Request for assistance – Person (including those who have left Macao) with locked health code (red/yellow) due to incorrect address declaration”, and then submit a declaration with complete information.