External merchandise trade statistics for September 2022

MACAU, October 28 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that total merchandise export amounted to MOP1.00 billion in September 2022, up by 2.8% year-on-year. Value of re-exports (MOP861 million) grew by 11.1%, of which re-exports of Articles for casino jumped by 508.3% while those of Diamond & diamond jewellery fell by 55.4%. Value of domestic exports (MOP139 million) dropped by 29.7%, of which domestic exports of Garments declined by 55.6% while those of Copper & articles thereof expanded by 50.2%. Meanwhile, total merchandise import went up by 6.7% year-on-year to MOP12.73 billion; imports of Food & beverages, Mobile phones and Gold jewellery increased by 54.4%, 46.7% and 41.7% respectively, whereas imports of Articles for casino, Beauty, cosmetic & skincare products and Garments & footwear dropped by 78.4%, 16.4% and 11.9% respectively. Merchandise trade deficit in September 2022 totalled MOP11.73 billion.

In the third quarter of 2022, total value of merchandise export (MOP2.96 billion) and merchandise import (MOP28.50 billion) fell by 6.2% and 27.7% respectively year-on-year, resulting in a trade deficit of MOP25.54 billion.

From January to September this year, total value of merchandise export increased by 3.0% year-on-year to MOP10.13 billion, of which value of re-exports (MOP8.61 billion) and domestic exports (MOP1.52 billion) went up by 2.8% and 4.0% respectively. Total value of merchandise import dropped by 9.4% year-on-year to MOP102.37 billion. Merchandise trade deficit totalled MOP92.24 billion for the first nine months of 2022, down by MOP10.93 billion from MOP103.17 billion a year earlier.

Analysed by destination, merchandise export to Hong Kong (MOP7.79 billion) grew by 14.4% year-on-year from January to September 2022, whereas exports to the USA (MOP498 million) and the EU (MOP142 million) decreased by 2.2% and 0.6% respectively. Exports to mainland China fell by 36.6% year-on-year to MOP965 million, of which exports to the Nine Provinces of the Pan Pearl River Delta (MOP894 million) shrank by 34.8%. Meanwhile, exports to the Belt and Road Countries (MOP299 million) expanded by 23.7%, while exports to the Portuguese-speaking Countries (MOP1 million) slid by 77.6%. Exports of Textiles & garments went up by 23.2% year-on-year to MOP1.43 billion while exports of Non-textiles rose by 0.3% to MOP8.70 billion.

By place of origin, merchandise import from the EU (MOP34.36 billion) and mainland China (MOP30.74 billion) in the first nine months of 2022 decreased by 3.9% and 15.8% respectively year-on-year. In contrast, imports from the Belt and Road Countries (MOP18.81 billion) and the Portuguese-speaking Countries (MOP757 million) increased by 1.6% and 45.1% respectively. Analysed by place of consignment, merchandise import from Hong Kong (MOP86.33 billion) fell by 11.0% year-on-year. Meanwhile, imports from mainland China grew by 2.6% to MOP12.55 billion, with imports from the Nine Provinces of the Pan Pearl River Delta (MOP12.30 billion) rising by 3.0%. Imports of Consumer goods went down by 6.9% to MOP75.12 billion, of which imports of Beauty, cosmetic & skincare products (MOP14.92 billion), Garments & Footwear (MOP9.33 billion) and Watches (MOP7.41 billion) declined by 19.3%, 7.9% and 18.9% respectively; on the other hand, imports of Food & beverages (MOP13.67 billion) rose by 28.3%. Imports of Fuels & lubricants (MOP4.73 billion) went up by 3.5%, whereas imports of Mobile phones (MOP8.29 billion) and Construction materials (MOP2.12 billion) dipped by 41.3% and 7.6% respectively.

External merchandise trade totalled MOP112.51 billion from January to September 2022, down by 8.4% compared with MOP122.85 billion a year earlier.

