Updated itinerary of the COVID-19 imported case; Individuals with common activity track should undergo a nucleic acid test tomorrow (28 October)

MACAU, October 28 - Regarding the 66-year-old COVID-19 imported case, the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre has found – after verification by the competent authorities – that there are rather big discrepancies between the patient’s itinerary and what had been disclosed previously. Hence, an update of the itinerary and activity track is provided below. Individuals who have been in the places indicated below should take the initiative to undergo nucleic acid testing tomorrow (28 October):

Patient’s itinerary and activity track in Macao

1. On 23 October

From 08:50 to 09:30, visited Royal Supermarket (Luen San Square) in Fai Chi Kei;

From 13:32 to 13:35, visited 7-Eleven convenience store on Avenida da Concordia;

From 13:37 to 14:30, visited Royal Supermarket (Luen San Square) in Fai Chi Kei;

From 17:15 to 18:05, visited Dr. Sun Yat Sen Municipal Park;

From 18:00 to 18:40, departed Macao via Border Gate checkpoint;

From 19:10 to 19:50, entered Macao via Qingmao Port checkpoint.

2. On 24 October

From 15:10 to 15:40, visited Caritas Food Bank located at “Wui Ieng Service Centre – Casa Corcel”;

From 16:25 to 16:35, visited Kwong Tai Kindergarten located at Luen San Square.

3. On 25 October

From 12:30 to 12:45, visited Fruit Stall No. 21 at Red Market;

From 16:46 to 16:53, visited Tai Fung Supermarket in Fai Chi Kei;

From 16:55 to 17:05, visited Dai Win Supermarket in Fai Chi Kei;

From 18:55 to 19:15, departed Macao via Qingmao Port checkpoint;

From 20:40 to 21:20, entered Macao via Qingmao Port checkpoint.

Patient’s itinerary and activity track in Zhuhai

1. On 23 October

From 18:34 to 19:32, visited Kangzhiyuan Fresh Food Supermarket (Zone H, B1/F, Port Plaza);

From 18:35 to 19:14, visited Gongbei Underground Shopping Centre.

2. On 25 October

From 19:20 to 19:40, visited a NAT sampling station near Gongbei Port Bus Terminal, the back entrance to Kangzhiyuan Fresh Food Supermarket;

From 19:21 to 20:40, visited Gongbei Underground Shopping Centre;

From 19:30 to 20:40, visited Kangzhiyuan Fresh Food Supermarket (Zone H, B1/F, Port Plaza).

Individuals concerned may schedule for the NAT at https://eservice.ssm.gov.mo/allpeoplernatestbook (result cannot be used for border crossing purpose). For self-paid NAT stations (appointment required), the link for booking is: https://eservice.ssm.gov.mo/rnatestbook (paper certificates can be provided, result will be uploaded to the Macao Health Code and can be used for border crossing purpose).

Before heading to the NAT station for sampling, the individuals concerned must first perform a rapid antigen self-test (RAT) and declare the result via the Macao Health Code. Only those who have a negative RAT result can be sampled at the NAT stations. If the RAT result is positive, regardless of whether having fever, respiratory symptoms or other discomfort, an ambulance should be called (Tel: 119, 120 or 2857 2222). The declarant and the co-living individuals must stay home and wait patiently for being transferred to the quarantine site by the designated ambulance. Relevant nucleic acid testing will be arranged for all of them by the authorities.