“Esaretten Özgürlüğe” Theatre Play Staged at EMU

Within the scope of the Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Art Days, the theatre play titled “Esaretten Özgürlüğe” (From Captivity to Freedom) starring Turkish Cypriot Theatre Artist Hüseyin Köroğlu and Şenay Saçbüker is staged at the Rauf Raif Denktaş Culture and Congress Center on Wednesday, 26 October 2022 at 19:30. Yılım Ceceoğlu accompanied Hüseyin Köroğlu and Şenay Saçbüker with a piano performance during the play.

President of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) Ersin Tatar, CTP members of the parliament Teberrüken Uluçay and Şifa Çolakoğlu, EMU Board of Trustees member Anıl Kaya, EMU Vice Rector for Social and Cultural Affairs Prof. Dr. Deniz İşçioğlu, academics, students and theatre-lovers participated during the event which received great participation from the public.

The play written by the Theatre AŞHK and directed by Hüseyin Köroğlu brought to the stage the conditions under which the historical period that ended with the proclamation of the Republic of Turkey was lived and how these lands were entrusted to us. The play tells how people, under the leadership of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, escaped from captivity and reached freedom by writing epics. A magnificent journey came to life on stage with songs, folk songs, marches, letters from the front, poems from Nazım Hikmet's Kuvayi Milliye Epic and moments from Nutuk.

“We will follow in Mustafa Kemal Atatürk’s Footsteps”

Delivering a speech at the end of the play, Theatre Artist Hüseyin Köroğlu mentioned about the memories of Turkish Cypriot people during the Turkish War of Independence. Köroğlu stated that after announcing that the theatre group named Turkish Istiklal Kumpanyası would give performances during the said period, aid started to come from every region of Cyprus. Köroğlu noted that, as a Turkish Cypriot, the support of the Turkish Cypriots to the War of Independence with representations and theatre plays is extremely impressive, and underlined that the Turkish Cypriots have followed the footsteps of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk since the day they existed and will continue to do so.

“Republic is Virtue, Independence and Sovereignty”

Prof. Dr. İşçioğlu thanked Theatre AŞHK and esteemed artists and, presented plaques and bouquets to them. Then, TRNC President Tatar thanked Hüseyin Köroğlu and Theatre AŞHK for their performance and said; “Republic is virtue, independence and sovereignty. A hundred years ago, the Turkish Cypriots always looked to Anatolia, looked at Mustafa Kemal, were inspired by him and were able to gain freedom in these lands”. Tatar wished a happy 29 October Republic Day for everyone and presented souvenirs to Theatre AŞHK. The play ended with the all audience singing the “10. Yıl Marşı” (10th Year March).