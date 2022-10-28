Recruiting for Good Launches Positive Impact Reward Help Girls Locally Travel Globally
How Girls Use Their Voice for Good
Girls on The Gig are mentored to write positive stories, earn money toward travel; and Recruiting for Good matches the money to help another girl travel.
How to Help Girls Locally and Travel Globally
Participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program
1. Introduce a company hiring professional staff.
2. Once Recruiting for Good helps company find a talented employee' and earns a finder's fee;
3. Recruiting for Good rewards $2500 for travel; and funds scholarship for one sweet girl gig.
Recruiting for Good also employs moms (whose kids successfully completed The Sweetest Gigs); to be girl mentors for We Use Our Voice for Good (Gig).
According to Carlos Cymerman, Founder of Recruiting for Good "On Our Sweet Gigs; Girls Discover Their Purpose + Ignite Their Passion + We Inspire Them to Play! We limit the number of girls on the gigs to deliver a meaningful and purpose driven mentoring experience."
About
We Use Our Voice for Good is The Sweetest Girl Gig for talented creative middle school girls who love to express themselves. Girls are personally mentored by moms (whose kids successfully completed The Sweetest Gigs); to write positive impactful stories, and girls earn money for travel. Recruiting for Good, then matches the money earned to reward another girl travel.
Recruiting for Good is the only staffing agency helping companies find and hire talented professionals in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations for sweet jobs; and generating proceeds to make a positive impact.
Candidates and Companies Help Recruiting for Good make a positive impact 10% of our proceeds fund our sweet work programs preparing kids for life
