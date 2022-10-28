PennDOT Completes Route 724 (Schuylkill Road) Bridge Replacement, Reopens Highway Over Eckers Creek in North Coventry Township

King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today reopened the bridge carrying Route 724 (Schuylkill Road) over Eckers Creek following the completion of a bridge replacement project in North Coventry Township, Chester County.

Under this project, PennDOT's contractor removed the 95-year-old single span concrete slab bridge and replaced it with a new 21-foot-long, 30-foot-wide concrete box culvert. The structure carries approximately 7,757 vehicles a day.

The Route 724 (Schuylkill Road) bridge closed between Catfish Lane and Sheep Hill Road in September 2021 due to severe structural damage sustained from the remnants of Hurricane Ida.

J.D. Eckman, Inc. of Atglen, Chester County, was the general contractor on the $1.2 million project, which was financed with 80% federal and 20% state funds.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

