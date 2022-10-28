Reminder: Deck Repairs this Weekend on NB I-81 (George N. Wade) Bridge in Dauphin County

Traffic restricted to a single lane during daylight hours Oct. 29-30; Delays expected

Harrisburg, PA – A PennDOT bridge crew in Dauphin County is scheduled to perform deck spall repairs this weekend on the northbound Interstate 81 (George N. Wade) Bridge spanning the Susquehanna River between Cumberland and Dauphin counties. Delays are expected.







Traffic will be restricted to a single lane between Route 11/15 and Front Street from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM Saturday, October 29, and 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM Sunday, October 30. The left and center lane will be closed. The right lane will remain open.





There may be delays. Motorists should seek alternate routes. Motorists traveling northbound on I-81 from Cumberland County and points south are encouraged to take eastbound Route 581 to northbound Interstate 83 to I-81.







Motorists should watch for slow-moving traffic as they approach the work zone.





This work is weather permitting.





Travelers are reminded to be alert for these operations, to obey work zone signs, and to slow down when approaching and traveling through work zones for their safety as well as for the safety of the road crews.



Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA . 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.



511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.





Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at PennDOT District 8



Information about infrastructure in District 8, including completed work and significant projects, is available at District 8 Results . Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at PennDOT Projects



MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, District 8 Press Officer, 717-418-5018



###





