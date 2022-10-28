Fort Pitt Tunnel Inspections Begin Monday Night in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing inspection activities in the Fort Pitt Tunnel in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, will begin Monday night, October 31.
Inspection activities requiring the closure of the Fort Pitt Tunnel will occur from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. according to the following schedule:
Monday night, October 31 – Outbound (westbound) closure
Tuesday night, November 1 – Inbound (eastbound) closure
Wednesday night, November 2 - Inbound (eastbound) closure
Thursday night, November 3 - Outbound (westbound) closure
Traffic will be detoured.
Posted Detours
Inbound (Eastbound)
From eastbound (inbound) I-376 (Parkway West), take the ramp to North US 19/Route 51 West End (Exit 69C)
Follow North Route 19/51 (Saw Mill Run Boulevard) toward West End Bridge/Downtown
Exit towards Route 51/Route 837 toward McKees Rocks/West End
Stay in right lane to South Route 837/East I-376 toward Downtown
Continue on southbound Route 837 (West Carson Street)
Take the ramp to East I-376/North I-279 onto the Fort Pitt Bridge
End detour
Outbound (Westbound)
From the Fort Pitt Bridge, traffic will take the ramp to North Route 837/Route 51 West End (Exit 69C)
Follow Route 837 (West Carson Street) to the West End Circle
Turn left onto southbound Route 19/51 (Saw Mill Run Boulevard) toward the Airport
From Route 19/51, take the ramp West 376/South 19 toward Carnegie/Airport
Take the ramp to West 376 toward Carnegie/Airport
End detour
Inspection work will continue through mid-November. Information will be provided in advance of the start of the work.
Crews from Gannett Fleming will conduct the inspection work.
Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.
511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.
MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010
# #
#