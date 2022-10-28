Fort Pitt Tunnel Inspections Begin Monday Night in Pittsburgh

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing inspection activities in the Fort Pitt Tunnel in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, will begin Monday night, October 31.

Inspection activities requiring the closure of the Fort Pitt Tunnel will occur from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. according to the following schedule:

Monday night, October 31 – Outbound (westbound) closure

Tuesday night, November 1 – Inbound (eastbound) closure

Wednesday night, November 2 - Inbound (eastbound) closure

Thursday night, November 3 - Outbound (westbound) closure

Traffic will be detoured.

Posted Detours

Inbound (Eastbound)

From eastbound (inbound) I-376 (Parkway West), take the ramp to North US 19/Route 51 West End (Exit 69C)

Follow North Route 19/51 (Saw Mill Run Boulevard) toward West End Bridge/Downtown

Exit towards Route 51/Route 837 toward McKees Rocks/West End

Stay in right lane to South Route 837/East I-376 toward Downtown

Continue on southbound Route 837 (West Carson Street)

Take the ramp to East I-376/North I-279 onto the Fort Pitt Bridge

End detour

Outbound (Westbound)

From the Fort Pitt Bridge, traffic will take the ramp to North Route 837/Route 51 West End (Exit 69C)

Follow Route 837 (West Carson Street) to the West End Circle

Turn left onto southbound Route 19/51 (Saw Mill Run Boulevard) toward the Airport



From Route 19/51, take the ramp West 376/South 19 toward Carnegie/Airport



Take the ramp to West 376 toward Carnegie/Airport



End detour

Inspection work will continue through mid-November. Information will be provided in advance of the start of the work.

Crews from Gannett Fleming will conduct the inspection work.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

