Mountain City Man Indicted, Charged with Sexual Exploitation of a Minor

WASHINGTON COUNTY – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the indictment of a Mountain City man on a charge of sexual exploitation of a minor.

In May 2021, TBI agents began investigating information obtained by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office regarding an image containing child sexual abuse material that had been downloaded to a device at an address in Johnson City. During the course of the investigation, agents identified Michael Keith Forrester (DOB 9/19/73) as the individual responsible for downloading the image.

On August 31, 2021, the Washington County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Forrester with one count of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor. On Thursday, he was served in the Washington County Jail, where he was already being held on unrelated charges.

