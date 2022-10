Route 28 Fox Chapel Road Interchange Intermittent Ramp Closures Begin Tuesday in Allegheny County

Milling and paving operations on the ramps at the Route 28 Fox Chapel Road interchange (Exit 8) will require short-term closures according to the following schedule:

Tuesday, November 1



Beginning at approximately 9 a.m. the northbound Route 28 off-ramp to Fox Chapel Road will close for approximately three hours for milling and paving operations

After work is completed on the off-ramp, crews will move to the Fox Chapel Road on-ramp to northbound Route 28

After work is completed on the on-ramp, crews will move to the Fox Chapel Road on-ramp to southbound Route 28

Wednesday, November 2

Thursday, November 3

Traffic will be detoured while specific ramp work is occurring. All other ramps will remain open.

Posted Detours

Northbound Route 28 to Fox Chapel Road

From Northbound Route 28, continue past the closed ramp

Take the Blawnox Exit (Exit 9)

Turn right onto Freeport Road

Turn right onto Fox Chapel Road

End detour

Fox Chapel Road to Northbound Route 28

From Fox Chapel Road, head west towards Freeport Road

Turn left onto Freeport Road

Turn left onto Alpha Drive

Turn right onto Beta Drive

Take the ramp to northbound Route 28

End detour

Fox Chapel Road to Southbound Route 28

From Fox Chapel Road, head west towards Freeport Road

Turn left onto Freeport Road

Turn left onto Alpha Drive

Turn right onto Beta Drive

Take the ramp to southbound Route 28

End detour

The work is part of the $15.32 million project to improve approximately 3.5 miles of Route 28 between the Delafield Avenue exit (Exit 7) and the Harmar Township line, approximately 1.75 miles north of the RIDC Park (Exit 10) interchange. Construction will include minor road widening of the southbound lanes near the Freeport Road on-ramp (Exit 8) interchange to allow for the existing lanes to be reassigned. At the completion of the project, southbound Route 28 will maintain two through lanes and an exit only off-ramp to Fox Chapel Road. Work includes reconstruction of the Delafield Avenue ramps, concrete preservation work on the Fox Chapel ramps, milling and paving work on the RIDC Park ramps, and bridge preservation work on all structures within the project limits. Additionally, highway lighting upgrades, ITS upgrades, green stormwater features, guide rail upgrades, rockfall area cleanouts and fence repairs, and other miscellaneous construction are part of the project. Single-lane restrictions will occur with crews maintaining at least two lanes of traffic in each direction during peak travel times and at least one lane in each direction during off-peak hours. Ramp closures will occur as needed, with many occurring overnight. The project is expected to be completed at the end of 2022.

