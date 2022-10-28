Route 2094 Jerome Street Bridge Ramp Work Begins Monday in McKeesport

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing the closure of Ramp No. 1 at the Jerome Street (Route 2094/Lysle Boulevard) Bridge over the Youghiogheny River in the City of McKeesport, Allegheny County, will begin Monday, October 31 weather permitting.

Ramp No. 1, located at the western end of the Jerome Street Bridge, will close to traffic beginning at 7 a.m. Monday continuously through Friday, November 11. Crews from the Joseph B. Fay Company will conduct milling operations where the ramp meets the Jerome Street Bridge, conduct concrete repairs, and pave Ramp No. 1. Traffic will be detoured around-the-clock while the ramp work occurs.

Posted Detours

From West 5th Avenue/Lysle Boulevard to Rebecca Street

From Lysle Boulevard, turn onto southbound Route 148 (Walnut Street)

Turn right onto the 15th Street Bridge

Turn left onto River Drive

Turn left onto River Road

Follow River Road to Rebecca Drive

End detour

From Rebecca Street/Erie Street to Lysle Boulevard/West 5th Avenue

The Jerome Street Bridge will remain open to traffic will the ramp work occurs.

Bridge rehabilitation work on the Jerome Street Bridge over the Youghiogheny River in the City of McKeesport began in the summer of 2020. The $15.44 million rehabilitation project is anticipated to conclude in the winter of 2022 and includes a new concrete deck and sidewalk, barrier repairs, full painting, structural steel repairs, concrete substructure repairs, bearing replacement, and new expansion dams.

The Joseph B. Fay Company is the prime contractor.

Please use caution when traveling through the area.

