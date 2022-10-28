Route 1008 Gulf Lab Road Slide Repair Starts Monday in Harmar Township

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT is announcing slide repair work on Gulf Lab Road (Route 1008) in the Harmar Township, Allegheny County, will begin Monday, October 31 weather permitting.

Slide repair work will occur on Gulf Lab Road between Old Route 910 and the Pennsylvania Turnpike beginning at approximately 7 a.m. Monday morning. Traffic will be maintained using temporary traffic signals. Crews from Swank Construction will conduct the slide repair work through early December.

Please use caution when traveling in this area.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #





