Route 1008 Gulf Lab Road Slide Repair Starts Monday in Harmar Township

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT is announcing slide repair work on Gulf Lab Road (Route 1008) in the Harmar Township, Allegheny County, will begin Monday, October 31 weather permitting.

Slide repair work will occur on Gulf Lab Road between Old Route 910 and the Pennsylvania Turnpike beginning at approximately 7 a.m. Monday morning. Traffic will be maintained using temporary traffic signals.  Crews from Swank Construction will conduct the slide repair work through early December. 

Please use caution when traveling in this area.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #


