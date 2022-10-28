Learn to Win Announces Partnership with CyberAlliance to Deliver Targeted Cybersecurity Training to Vulnerable Companies
— Kendrall Felder, CyberAlliance CEO & Co-founder
CyberAlliance, a leading global technology solutions firm, has partnered with Learn to Win to deliver targeted cybersecurity training to vulnerable organizations worldwide.
ABOUT CYBERALLIANCE
CyberAlliance is a technology company dedicated to driving digitalization and accelerating cybersecurity. They understand that humanizing technology and further establishing regulatory harmony is a collective effort.
CyberAlliance’s flagship product is its Cyber Trust Score, the first cybersecurity risk rating and third-party management system that is both global and African-centric. Using unbiased, algorithm-driven scoring, CyberAlliance assesses a company’s cybersecurity risks before giving them a Trust Score. Once the Cyber Trust Score results have been evaluated, CyberAlliance works with its customers to help them prioritize critical control gaps, cyber risks, and market differentiators.
MAKING CYBERSECURITY TRAINING ACCESSIBLE WITH LEARN TO WIN
According to Accenture’s Cost of Cybercrime Study, 43% of cyber attacks are aimed at small businesses, but only 14% are prepared to defend themselves. 60% of the breached small businesses go out of business within six months.
By partnering with Learn to Win, CyberAlliance will deliver targeted, interactive cybersecurity training based on a company’s individual Trust Score.
Additionally, CyberAlliance will make its library of Cybersecurity Content available to businesses across all industries, regardless of whether these organizations have received a Cyber Trust Score. This library will support SMEs and large organizations that need their staff to have good cyber hygiene behaviors that reduce daily risk and keep them up to date on cybersecurity best practices.
“Our partnership with CyberAlliance is based on a shared alignment of values,” says Learn to Win Co-founder & CEO, Andrew Powell. “They are an organization committed to providing Last Mile Training to their customers through their proprietary cybersecurity assessments. We are excited to work with CyberAlliance to provide critical training through an accessible and easy-to-use platform like Learn to Win.”
“By using Learn to Win’s mobile-based platform and their agile learning software, we will be able to deliver targeted microlearning modules of training based on the specific areas of weakness highlighted in our Trust Score Assessment,” says CyberAlliance Co-Founder & CEO, Kendrall Felder.
“We know how daunting - and dry - cybersecurity training can be,” says CyberAlliance Co-Founder, Larry Yon. “But just because it’s critical doesn’t mean it should be painful. That’s why we partnered with Learn to Win. Now, we can deliver training in engaging, bite-sized modules. It’s easy for learners to master what they need to know during the flow of the workday.”
ABOUT LEARN TO WIN
Learn to Win is software that makes it easy for any subject-matter expert to create mobile training that learners love. First developed to help NFL teams master their weekly playbooks, Learn to Win now unlocks agile training at scale for businesses where rapid learning matters. Businesses compete in a dynamic environment. To keep up, their training needs to be focused, fast, and flexible. That’s where Learn to Win shines.
Sales teams use Learn to Win to master new product messaging and adapt quickly to competitor moves. Fast-food chains use Learn to Win to drill into operational changes. Real estate companies use Learn to Win to accelerate onboarding for new employees. And healthcare companies use Learn to Win to spot knowledge gaps and intervene before mistakes harm performance.
