Learn to Win Announces Partnership with Dr. Deborah Stroman to Expand Access to Groundbreaking Race & Racism Training
The research is very clear that diversity, implicit bias, and cultural competence training programs are not moving the needle in terms of organizational policy and culture change.”PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Learn to Win has launched a partnership with Dr. Deborah Stroman, a nationally renowned racial equity educator, advocate, and leader.
— Dr. Deborah Stroman
Dr. Stroman specializes in helping courageous organizations further align their values with their actions by exploring and grappling with the legacy of race and racism in the United States.
In response to overwhelming demand, Dr. Stroman has now made her groundbreaking Race Realities™ program accessible for a wider audience thanks to the Learn to Win mobile learning platform.
ABOUT DR. DEBORAH STROMAN
Dr. Deborah Stroman is a national leader in racial equity whose work draws from a lifetime of scholarship and advocacy. In 2021, the NAACP recognized her as its North Carolina Woman of the Year.
Dr. Stroman has been a trailblazer her entire life. She was the first Black female scholarship athlete at the University of Virginia (UVA), where she served as captain of the basketball team. Later, she was the first Black master’s degree candidate of sport administration and the first Black women’s coach at the University of North Carolina (UNC).
Dr. Stroman earned her Ph.D. in Leadership and Organizational Behavior. Her research and teaching focus on leadership applied to the domains of racial equity and sports business. She is a renowned professor at UNC and UVA. At UNC, she created and taught the first and only racial equity course for MBA students, and she has been a driving force behind racial equity initiatives at both institutions.
Outside of academia, Dr. Stroman is one of the most sought-after speakers, coaches, and facilitators for businesses and nonprofits grappling with the challenging topic and experience of structural racism. Her approach centers on “real talk” that goes deeper than surface-level diversity training.
“There’s nothing bad about diversity, implicit bias and cultural competence training,” she said. “However, the research is very clear that these programs are not moving the needle in terms of organizational policy and culture change.”
Dr. Stroman created her groundbreaking Race Realities™ program to help organizations address the lack of accountability and purposeful integration of strategic tactics that evoke culture and policy change. The offering introduces a leadership model and historical context to examine structural racism in the United States. Her approach combines insightful data with powerful stories that speak to the heart.
The objective of Race Realities™ is to spark curiosity, foster dialogue, and present a clear understanding of the challenges of racial healing and collaborative decision-making in organizational settings. Leaders from the National Institutes of Health and UNC’s Lineberger Cancer Center to the NFL’s Detroit Lions and the International Positive Psychology Congress have attested that Dr. Stroman’s work has helped them achieve stronger team dynamics, better analysis and decision-making, and more collaborative work groups.
EXPANDING ACCESS AND IMPACT WITH LEARN TO WIN
Demand for Dr. Stroman’s Race Realities™ program has been overwhelmingly strong. To expand access to the course, Dr. Stroman worked with Learn to Win to build an online, mobile-first edition of her popular program.
Dr. Stroman said, “Creating an online, mobile edition of the course solved two challenges that my clients face: First, how do we engage the entire organization? With today’s distributed workforces, not everyone can attend in-person sessions. Second, how do we make the learning continuous, so that teams keep engaging and growing together after the in-person session ends? Learn to Win solves these challenges beautifully for my clients.”
With Learn to Win, anyone can engage with the content of Dr. Stroman’s program - even team members unable to join in person due to physical or scheduling constraints. Learn to Win’s mobile-first platform makes it easy for learners to engage on their personal devices, whenever and wherever is most convenient for them.
“The Learn to Win platform makes it easy to teach people the way they want to learn,” said Dr. Stroman. “It’s easy for me to make lessons engaging and interactive with audio voiceover, short video segments, and even quizzes. It’s rewarding to me because this topic is a heavy lift, and to now have the ability to create and share fresh material with my clients using technology is a bonus. There is no doubt that Learn to Win is a game-changer for Race Realities!”
“Ever since we first met at UNC Chapel Hill, I have admired Dr. Stroman and her leadership in racial equity, business innovation, and entrepreneurship,” said Learn to Win Co-founder & CEO Andrew Powell. “We are proud to support Dr. Stroman’s important work. This is exactly why we built Learn to Win: To remove technology barriers for the world’s best experts, coaches, and teachers and help them expand the scale of their impact.”
ABOUT LEARN TO WIN
Learn to Win is software that makes it easy for any subject-matter expert to create mobile training that learners love. First developed to help NFL teams master their weekly playbooks, Learn to Win now unlocks agile training at scale for businesses where rapid learning matters. Businesses compete in a dynamic environment. To keep up, their training needs to be focused, fast, and flexible. That’s where Learn to Win shines.
Sales teams use Learn to Win to master new product messaging and adapt quickly to competitor moves. Fast-food chains use Learn to Win to drill on operational changes. Real estate companies use Learn to Win to accelerate onboarding for new employees. And healthcare companies use Learn to Win to spot knowledge gaps and intervene before mistakes harm performance.
