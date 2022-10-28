Submit Release
October 28 - Reminders for Voters Ahead of the 2022 General Election

Denver, October 28, 2022 - With the 2022 General Election on November 8, the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office is reminding Coloradans of important voter information.

“November 8th is just around the corner, and there is still time for eligible Coloradans to register to vote and cast a ballot for the General Election,” said Secretary Griswold. “Voters should remember to use a trusted source for accurate election information like your county clerk or GoVoteColorado.gov!”

County Clerks have mailed ballots to voters for the General Election. Registered voters who did not receive a ballot should contact their County Clerk.

Eligible Coloradans can still register to vote and update their voter registration at GoVoteColorado.gov through October 31st in order to receive a ballot in the mail. After October 31st, Coloradans can still register to vote, receive a ballot, and vote in person at a voting center until 7 p.m. on Election Day.

Important information for Colorado voters:

  • All Colorado voters can sign up to track their ballot from sent to counted using BallotTrax.
  • Eligible voters who wish to mail back their voted ballot should do so by October 31st to ensure it is received by their county election official by November 8th. After October 31st voters should return their ballot to a drop box or voting center, or vote in person.
  • This year 411 drop boxes and over 350 voting centers are available. Voters can look up the closest locations and hours at GoVoteColorado.gov.
  • In person voting on Election Day, Tuesday November 8th, will be available from 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
  • Eligible voters must return their ballot to a drop box or voting center by 7 p.m. on Election Day or be in line to vote by 7 p.m. on Election Day for their ballot to be counted. Ballots cast by military and overseas voters must be sent no later than 7 p.m. on Election Day and received by close of business on the 8th day after the election (November 16).

Colorado voters can visit GoVoteColorado.gov to:

  • Register to vote or update their voter registration
  • Find their local County Clerk
  • Find their closest drop box or voting center
  • Sign up to track their ballot using BallotTrax
  • Find accurate election information

