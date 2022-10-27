DHS Announces New Walk-In Location for Milwaukee Enrollment Services (MilES)

Starting November 1, Milwaukee Enrollment Services (MilES) will serve Milwaukee County residents who participate in state benefit programs at a new location at 6055 North 64th Street. Members of programs such as BadgerCare Plus, FoodShare, and Wisconsin Shares will have free parking, bus line access, and improved building accessibility with first floor walk-in services.

“Based on feedback from our Milwaukee County members and partner organizations over the past several years, we are pleased to be making this transition to a new location for MilES,” said DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake. “This is a big move, and our team at MilES is dedicated to helping members navigate this transition and get the help they need with their benefits, whether through a visit to the new 64th Street or the existing UMOS location, by calling our call center, or by using our website or smartphone app.”

MilES also offers walk-in services at the United Migrant Opportunity Services (UMOS) location, 2701 South Chase Avenue. Both locations have a “no wrong door” policy, meaning Milwaukee County residents can walk into either site to get the help they need.

The new MilES location on 64th Street offers:

“We are thankful for our time at the Coggs Center and our partnership with Milwaukee County at that location. Some staff will remain at the Coggs Center to provide options to customers during this transition period while we continue to work with our members and partners and relocate to the new facility,” said MilES Director Tonya C. Evans. “The 64th Street location will have many new features. There will be upgraded technology like computers, iPads, telephones, and video phones for members to use for self-service. We want members to be able to work with us in the way that works best for them. In preparation for this move, all MilES locations, including our Call Center and UMOS facility, will be closed on Oct 31 and will reopen at 8 am on November 1.”

In addition to the walk-in and self-service locations, members can also continue to manage their benefits or sign up for new services:

Online, via access.wisconsin.gov.

On their smartphone, via the MyAccess Wisconsin app (available on Google Play or the Apple AppStore).

By calling the MilES Call Center at 1-888-947-6583.

MilES is a part of the Wisconsin Department of Health Services Division of Medicaid Services. For more information about MilES, please visit the DHS website.