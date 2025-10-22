DHS Reminds Wisconsinites to Take Action Against Mosquito Bites

For Immediate Release October 23, 2025 Contact DHS Media, 608-266-1683

Continued protection recommended after a horse in Wisconsin tests positive for Eastern equine encephalitis

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) encourages Wisconsinites to continue to protect themselves against mosquito bites after the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) reported a horse in Marathon County tested positive for Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE) virus. A horse with EEE virus means that there are mosquitoes still present in Wisconsin that can spread EEE virus and possibly other illnesses to people and animals. DHS urges people, especially those who spend time working or playing outdoors, to continue to take steps throughout the fall season to reduce their exposure to mosquitoes.

EEE is a rare but serious disease. No human cases of EEE have been reported in the state so far this year. Since 2011, three of the seven human cases of EEE disease in Wisconsin occurred during the month of October, a time of year when many people think mosquitoes are no longer active. EEE virus spreads to humans, horses, and other animals through the bite of an infected mosquito. Mosquitoes acquire EEE virus by feeding on infected birds. The virus is not spread person to person, directly between animals, or between animals and humans.

Some people with EEE may develop fever, headache, chills, and vomiting. The illness may become severe resulting in encephalitis (inflammation of the brain), disorientation, seizures, coma, or death. Approximately 30% of people who develop severe EEE disease will die, and those who do survive often have long-term neurologic problems. Adults over 50 and children under 15 are at the greatest risk for developing severe EEE disease. There is no specific vaccine or treatment for EEE illness available for people.

Wisconsin residents and visitors should take steps to reduce exposure to mosquitoes when spending time outdoors. Mosquito activity and the risk of EEE, West Nile virus, and other diseases spread by mosquitoes will continue during the fall until there is a hard frost (temperatures below 28 degrees Fahrenheit for at least four straight hours). DHS offers these tips to protect against mosquito bites:

Apply an insect repellent with DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, or IR3535 to exposed skin and clothing.

Before heading outdoors, treat clothing with permethrin; do not apply permethrin directly to skin.

Consider rescheduling outdoor activities that occur during evening or early morning hours, when certain mosquitoes that can spread illness are most active.

Wear long-sleeves, long pants, and socks when outdoors to help keep mosquitoes away from your skin.

Find more information on illnesses spread by mosquitoes and additional ways to Fight the Bite on the DHS website.