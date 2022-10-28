NSF International Offers BeVeg Vegan Certification at SupplySide West Booth
BeVeg Vegan Certification will be in attendance at SupplySide West, to offer the world's only accredited Vegan certification program, by BeVeg.
No other Vegan trademark considers animal allergen controls and protects consumer interests & retailers in such robust manner.”UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BeVeg Vegan Certification will be in attendance at SupplySide West, to offer companies and brands the only accredited Vegan certification program on the planet. The BeVeg Vegan Trademark is a global trademark that enables brands to independently validate Vegan product claims with confidence. This is important for the plant-based consumer and for the producer wishing to access new capital markets.
— Carissa Kranz Esq., BeVeg founder & CEO
One big benefit of the BeVeg program is that it is “one and done packaging”, says BeVeg International CEO and attorney, Carissa Kranz. Since the BeVeg program is recognized as an International Standardization Organization (ISO) standard and has globally registered trademark protection, companies do not have to change their packaging based on export to different continents since the BeVeg Vegan trademark is registered in the US, Canada, Europe, Asia, Africa, Australia, and more.
The BeVeg Vegan certification trademark assures consumers, retailers and brand owners their vegan label claims are officially validated through independent third-party audits. NSF offers the BeVeg Vegan certification as a bundled audit offering, which can take place at the same time, and for a cost savings, during another product or business audit for non-GMO, organic, gluten-free kosher, among others.
This is an opportunity for plant based food, Vegan vitamins and supplements, and for Vegan cosmetic brands, and manufacturing facilities to learn how to gain a competitive edge in sales for Vegan labeled products globally, as "no other Vegan trademark considers animal allergen controls and protects consumer interests & retailers in such robust manner," says attorney Kranz.
To learn how to get Vegan certified from BeVeg, or learn more about the Vegan certification process, stop by the NSF booth 4874, and speak to a BeVeg representative.
Carissa Kranz Esq.
BeVeg
+1 866-529-1114
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Benefits of BeVeg Vegan Certification