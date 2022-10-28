Audio: This Week in the Missouri Senate for Oct. 28

JEFFERSON CITY — This Week in the Missouri Senate reviews Senate Bill 683, a new law that modifies provisions relating to child care. Portions of the measure took effect when the proposal was signed into law on June 30. The rest became law on Aug. 28.
