DCI, Yankton Police and Yankton County Sheriff’s Office seize $100,000 worth of marijuana and marijuana concentrates

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Friday, October 28, 2022

Contact: Stewart Huntington, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – Division of Criminal Investigation agents, Yankton Police Department officers and deputies form the Yankton County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at a Gayville, S.D., residence on Wednesday, Oct. 26, that resulted in the seizure of 22 pounds of marijuana, 751 grams of concentrated marijuana wax, 95 Nerds Rope Marijuana edible packages, Suboxone, a Ruger SR-556 rifle, a Glock 48 9mm pistol and $6,250 in cash.

The illegal drugs discovered during the operation have an estimated street value in excess of $100,000.

David James Brown was taken into custody. He faces charges from the Yankton County State’s Attorney’s Office that include Possession of Marijuana (more than ten pounds), Distribution of Marijuana (more than ten Pounds), Possession of Controlled Substance (three counts), Distribution of controlled substance (two counts) and violation of a drug free zone.

Brown is presumed innocent of all charges unless proven guilty in a court of law.

