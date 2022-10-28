Submit Release
Global Vehicles for Disabled Market to Reach $7.3 Billion by 2027

New York, Oct. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Vehicles for Disabled Industry"
5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Mobility Scooters, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 14.5% CAGR and reach US$3.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Passenger Cars segment is readjusted to a revised 13.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $882 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13% CAGR

The Vehicles for Disabled market in the U.S. is estimated at US$882 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 13% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 12% and 11.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.9% CAGR.

SUV / MPV Segment to Record 11.9% CAGR

In the global SUV / MPV segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 11.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$415.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$902.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.

Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) -
Advanced Mobility Products
Afikim Electric Vehicles
Allied Vehicles
AMF Bruns
Amigo Mobility International
AMS Vans
Braunability
Brother Automobility
Drive Devilbiss Healthcare
Electric Mobility Euro

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Vehicles for Disabled - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________


