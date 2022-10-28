Registration now open for Spring 2023 Math Tutoring Corps

OKLAHOMA CITY (Oct. 28, 2022) – Registration is now open for the Spring 2023 session of the Oklahoma Math Tutoring Corps (OMTC), a high-dosage math tutoring program for Oklahoma public school and public charter school students in grades 7-9. There is no cost to participate. The OMTC program provides 50-minute virtual tutoring sessions three times a week for 12 weeks, in groups of no more than four students. The Oklahoma State Department of Education (OSDE) will provide any needed technology or internet access, and tutoring schedules will occur during students’ free time outside of the school day. The Spring 2023 OMTC session will take place Jan. 8 – April 15, 2023 (pausing for spring break March 12-25). Click here to register. Deadline is Dec. 1. Students currently participating in the Fall 2022 session do not need to register for the Spring 2023 session. “The Oklahoma Math Tutoring Corps pilot program conducted in the spring of 2022 resulted in substantial gains for participating students,” State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister said. “Although recovery will take time and a multitiered approach, this investment in improved student outcomes is moving the needle in the right direction and I encourage Oklahomans to take full advantage of this opportunity.” Participation in the Oklahoma Math Tutoring Corps assisted eighth-grade students' acceleration, growth – and recovery from pandemic-related learning loss – as 78% of students who participated in the pilot program had 2022 assessment scores within the same performance level as in 2021 or improved a performance level (remaining at the same performance level is considered growth as the state's academic standards increase in complexity each grade level). Additionally, many students who participated in OMTC qualify for free and reduced lunch; of these students, 81% maintained performance or increased performance, which outpaced economically disadvantaged peers who did not take part in OMTC. Live informational meetings will be held on Nov. 3 and Nov. 15 for families interested in learning more about Oklahoma Math Tutoring Corps. Thursday, Nov. 3 – 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 15 – 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Click here to sign-up for an informational meeting. In addition, the OSDE has also created an Oklahoma Math Tutoring Toolkit, which includes research-based resources created for the OMTC and provides recommendations for school districts in designing and implementing a high-dosage math tutoring program. Visit sde.ok.gov/math-tutoring-corps for more information about the Oklahoma Math Tutoring Corp. ###