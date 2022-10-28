Submission dates announced for ‘CLASS 2.0’ grant initiative

OKLAHOMA CITY (Oct. 26, 2022) – The Oklahoma State Department of Education (OSDE) announced today it is moving forward with phase two of the Oklahoma Classroom Learning and School Supplies (CLASS) Grant initiative, dedicating $6 million in federal relief funds to help classroom teachers obtain resources for their students through the national nonprofit DonorsChoose.

The OSDE will provide up to $800 to an educator’s project, available on a first-come, first-served basis for only one project per classroom teacher. Based on the number of teachers serving students in each area code, the $6 million has been divided in three equitable amounts to ensure teachers from across the state have ample opportunity to apply for CLASS 2.0.

The DonorsChoose website portal where teachers may submit their classroom projects will open at 4 p.m. each day Nov. 1-3 – depending on the school district’s area code – and remain active until the proportional amount of funds for each area code is expended. Any project that is started or posted on the DonorsChoose website prior to the date assigned to each district, will not be eligible for OSDE federal funding.

Teachers must be assigned to in-person instruction (virtual teachers do not qualify) in an Oklahoma non-virtual public school, public charter or school registered with the Bureau of Indian Affairs.

All full-time PreK-12 teachers, including school counselors, reading specialists, media specialists, speech pathologists, physical therapists, and occupational/speech therapists, and other certified faculty whose role is focused on direct, in-person services to students may apply.

To maximize funding for classroom use, virtual teachers, paras, curriculum specialists, coordinators, assistant principals/principals and other administrative roles are not eligible for CLASS 2.0.

Materials requested must be for student use; professional development materials will not qualify.

More than 7,500 Oklahoma classroom teachers in 1,411 schools at 462 districts received shipments of hand-picked learning tools and school supplies through the first CLASS grant initiative.

Teachers, schools and districts interested in participating in CLASS 2.0 can visit sde.ok.gov/classgrant for more information.

