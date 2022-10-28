LALOVETHEBOSS TEAMS UP WITH GRAMMY AWARD WINNING PRODUCER JAZZE PHA FOR SMASH SINGLE "GET MONEY"

Official Single Cover LALOVETHEBOSS

GET MONEY WITH LALOVETHEBOSS AND JAZZE PHA. SONG AND VIDEO OUT NOW

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- October 28, 2022, LA Love The Boss celebrates the release of her highly anticipated new single, " Get Money ," featuring Grammy award-winning musician Jazze Pha out today. With a flow like young Lil Kim and an aesthetic of Pam Grier, LA Love The Boss exemplifies significant boss feminine energy. Between being a well-known social media influencer and having icon Jazze Pha as the producer, the single is expected to reach new charting history for LA Love's discovery. Listen to “Get Money” -HERE and watch the music video HERE..When you hear the intro "Ladies and Gentlemen…introducing…" you already know it's a Jazze Pha original hit. "Get Money" has an old-school get-money sample that gives it even more character than the lyrics. The song's hook, "Wake up every day, (ima get money) even when I'm sleeping (ima get money), bankroll on my mind…" you can't help but get into the groove of an energetic hustle to "Get Money."As a developing artist, LA Love the Boss (Lauryn Alease Williams) writes her lyrics and constructs everything from scratch. LA considers herself an all-around female MC. With LA having so much experience, it is easier for her to be full-out creative regarding her crafts. She has no limits when it comes to her talents.Aside from the music, the multi-talented artist and entertainer have succeeded in three movies featured on platforms such as Netflix, Tubi, and Amazon Prime. Her multi-talented personality beams throughout her lyrics and delivery of her music. LA Love's writing skills have so much imagery that her fans can picture the scene without any visuals. As a motivational inspirer, actress, artist, entrepreneur, and entertainer, LA Love's mission is to bring all of her gifts to new audiences.The cover art that LA Love The Boss chose for the single "Get Money" ft Jazze Pha is a combination of Pam Grier as Foxy and Jazze Pha in an old school car that reminds us of a scene from the 1989 movie Harlem Nights. The music video for "Get Money" ft. Jazze Pha is out now.You can find the single "Get Money" ft—Jazze Pha on all streaming platforms.About: LALOVETHEBOSS Female MC who writes her Lyrics, Sings, and Constructs her Songs, SAG Actress, Influencer, Fitness Motivator, and Entrepreneur. Is there anything LALoveTheBoss can't do? She has been recognized for her Creative Rap-Bars and Bold Natural Style, which embodies a Modern-Day Pam Grier and Pin-up. Additionally, she exemplifies the perfect combination of Bossy and Sexy through her Sultry Photographs and Creative Timeless Music.Lauryn Alease Williams, now known widely as "LALoveTheBoss," which Boss stands for Building on Self Success, is originally from Glen Burnie, Maryland. However, she always knew she was destined for something Big in Entertainment. Love began performing professionally at local Showcases and Festivals as young as 13.LALove then took her talents to Los Angeles, New York, and Atlanta to work with Grammy Award-Winning Producers to make her music dreams a reality. Since then, her career has continued to skyrocket to new heights.A Natural Entertainer and determined Business Woman, LALoveTheBoss has achieved an impressive audience of millions of followers on Instagram. But she is not stopping any time soon. With new music on the horizon and a slew of exciting projects in the works, including the drop of her New Single "Get Money," Featuring Jazzy Pha, we can expect to see the powerhouse woman's rise to stardom continue in the coming year. The best part? Love's new music will be released through her company, Boss Made Records.Aside from her ascending Music Career, LALoveTheBoss has had Success on the Big Screen with 3 Movies under her belt, released on Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Tubi…LALoveTheBoss hopes that her Rap lyrics, Acting, Fitness, and Empowering Photos encourage Women around the World to embrace their Natural Beauty, Individuality, and Sexuality.LALoveTheBoss is preparing to release her New Music with a Full Roll-Out this October 2022. Get excited to watch as the Superstar Trailblazer takes her spot as an independent artist, moving like a major label artist.FOR PRESS INQUIRIESDerrian Perry: Derrian@iamphreshy.com

GET MONEY OFFICIAL VIDEO