Dr. Danni Washington Kicks Off National ‘Sis Just Manifest It’ Mentorship Tour in Atlanta on May 3rd

Tyressa Ty & Big Sexy Join Dr. Danni Washington for Sis Just Manifest It.

This tour is about healing, growing, and unlocking everything God placed inside of you.We’re creating a safe space for women to manifest bold moves and build lasting sisterhoods.” — Dr. Danni Washington

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Entrepreneur, public speaker, and CEO Danni Washington is set to embark on her highly anticipated ‘Sis Just Manifest Tour’, an intimate and transformative 5-city mentorship experience designed to empower women in business, entrepreneurship, and personal development.Having graced prestigious stages including The Steve and Marjorie Harvey Foundation Luncheon, Grind Pretty Fest, and Media Girls Network, Danni is now bringing her wisdom, expertise, and inspiring mentorship directly to her audience. The ‘Sis Just Manifest Tour’ kicks off May 3rd in Atlanta, GA and will conclude on September 7th in Las Vegas, NV.A Tour Rooted in Purpose & Empowerment:The ‘Sis Just Manifest Tour’ offers attendees an immersive experience into entrepreneurship, finance, mental health, and personal growth. The event will feature celebrity influencers, industry experts, and access to vital financial and business resources such as:Financial Assistance Programs & Government GrantsEntrepreneurship & Franchise Industry InsightsTrucking & Business Development OpportunitiesFree E-books, Business Materials, and Mentorship ServicesTo ensure accessibility for all, Danni is offering both Standard and VIP admission options in each city.2025 Tour Dates:May 3rd: Atlanta, GAJune 15th: Houston, TXJuly 6th: New Orleans, LAAugust 10th: Miami, FLSeptember 7th: Las Vegas, NVOctober 4th: Dallas, TXEach city stop will also feature “Sis Just Brunch and Build” the following Sunday — a chic networking brunch experience celebrating boss women who uplift, collaborate, and pour into each other.2025 Brunch and Build Dates:May 4th: Atlanta, GAJune 16th: Houston, TXJuly 7th: New Orleans, LAAugust 11th: Miami, FLSeptember 8th: Las Vegas, NVOctober 5th: Dallas, TXTo round out the weekend, each city will also host “Sis Just Spread the Love” — a monthly community giveback activation providing warm meals and heartfelt service to the homeless.2025 Spread the Love Dates:May 2nd: Atlanta, GAJune 14th: Houston, TXJuly 5th: New Orleans, LAAugust 9th: Miami, FLSeptember 6th: Las Vegas, NVOctober 3rd: Dallas, TXAtlanta Stop Highlights:The Atlanta kickoff will be hosted by the dynamic Tyressa Ty (@FiyahTyressaTy) and feature celebrity guest speaker Big Sexy (@BigSexyOfficial). Taking place on May 3rd, the event will offer a transformative experience of mentorship, empowerment, and community building. Attendees will receive firsthand guidance from Dr. Danni Washington and connect with powerhouse women on a mission.“This tour is about healing, growing, and unlocking everything God placed inside of you,” says Dr. Washington. “We’re creating a safe space for women to manifest bold moves and build lasting sisterhoods.”Tickets & RegistrationTickets for the ‘Sis Just Manifest Tour’ are now available. Secure your spot at www.sisjustmanifestit.com For more information, media inquiries, or sponsorship opportunities, please contact:📧 info@sisjustmanifestit.com📱 844-6MENTORAbout Dr. Christine "Danni" Washington:Christine "Danni" Washington is a visionary entrepreneur, financial strategist, and dedicated mother with a passion for empowering others. Originally from Indianola, Mississippi, Danni’s journey is marked by resilience, ambition, and a commitment to helping others achieve financial stability. With a background in psychology, she has leveraged her expertise to mentor individuals and create six-figure earners through strategic financial planning. Known for her structured approach to success, Danni continues to inspire and uplift through her work, proving that with determination and faith, anything is possible.Follow the journey on social media: @SisJustManifestItJoin Danni Washington and the Sis Just Manifest community for an unforgettable experience filled with mentorship, networking, and giving back!

