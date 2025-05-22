Introducing NouLuxe Realty: A Bold New Chapter in Atlanta Real Estate, Founded by Keianna Williams & Ebony Austin

NouLuxe Reality Official Logo Ebony Austin & Keianna Williams

NouLuxe Realty: The New Standard in Realty.

Keianna and I are proof that when Black women unite, we create magic. NouLuxe is not just a business—it’s a movement to make luxury real estate approachable and purposeful” — Ebony Austin

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Atlanta is home to a bold new vision in real estate with the official launch of NouLuxe Realty, a dynamic Black woman-owned brokerage founded by real estate powerhouse Keianna Williams and celebrated entrepreneur and investor Ebony Austin . Officially formed in April 2025, NouLuxe Realty is a modern and empowering firm setting “The New Standard in Realty.”Rooted in empowerment, trust, elegance, growth, and community, NouLuxe Realty brings a luxurious yet accessible experience to the real estate world—especially for families and individuals seeking to build generational wealth through homeownership.With its headquarters located Atlanta, GA's, NouLuxe Realty will host its grand opening this June 2025 in Buckhead, with agent recruitment beginning at the end of May.“This partnership is bigger than real estate—it’s about legacy, faith, and elevating our community,”says Keianna Williams, Managing Broker and Atlanta native with 19 years of real estate expertise. “After nearly two decades in the industry, I felt called to create something of my own. Partnering with Ebony was a divinely aligned decision, and together we’re building something that empowers others to own their futures.”Ebony Austin, well-known for her impact in both hospitality and real estate, adds, “Keianna and I are proof that when Black women unite, we create magic. NouLuxe is not just a business—it’s a movement to make luxury real estate approachable and purposeful.”Meet the FoundersKeianna Williams has spent nearly two decades helping clients navigate real estate with confidence and care. With expertise spanning residential, commercial, and property management, Keianna is also a certified lifestyle coach and dedicated mother to twins Amare and Aubri. Her unwavering commitment to client success is matched by her passion for mentorship and community advancement.Ebony Austin, a name synonymous with cultural innovation, is the Founder and CEO of Nouveau Hospitality Group, with thriving restaurants including Nouveau Bar & Grill (College Park + Jonesboro) and upcoming concepts like Nouveau Noir (Dallas, TX). Beyond hospitality, Ebony is a successful real estate developer, builder, and philanthropist who has invested over $1 million into HBCU scholarships and housing initiatives. From building wealth to giving back, she continues to set the standard for legacy-driven leadership.What’s Next for NouLuxe Realty?Grand Opening: June 2025 – Buckhead, AtlantaAgent Recruitment: Begins May 2025Long-Term Goal: Nationwide expansion and deeper community investmentAs the city of Atlanta continues to thrive, NouLuxe Realty is here to guide the next generation of homeowners, investors, and community leaders—setting a bold new precedent for excellence in real estate.More information for NouLuxe RealtyTo learn more, visit: www.nouluxerealty.com Follow the journey on social media: @nouluxerealty

