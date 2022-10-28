PECO Utility Improvement to Close Conestoga Road Weekdays in Radnor Township

10/28/2022

King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that PECO Energy will be performing a gas main installation on Conestoga Road in Radnor Township, Delaware County, beginning Wednesday, November 9.





Motorists are advised of the following travel restriction:

Wednesday, November 9, through Monday, January 9, 2023, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a weekday closure is scheduled on Conestoga Road between Mill Road and Ithan Avenue. During the closure, motorists will be directed to use Route 320 (Sproul Road), U.S. 30 (Lancaster Avenue), and County Line Road.



Local access will be maintained up to the work zone. Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work area because backups and delays will occur.





PECO Energy will complete this project under a PennDOT Highway Occupancy Permit.





Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com or downloading the 511PA mobile application. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.





For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin

















MEDIA CONTACT: Krys Johnson, 610-205-6797











