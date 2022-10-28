Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,693 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 281,275 in the last 365 days.

PECO Utility Improvement to Close Conestoga Road Weekdays in Radnor Township

10/28/2022

King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that PECO Energy will be performing a gas main installation on Conestoga Road in Radnor Township, Delaware County, beginning Wednesday, November 9. 


Motorists are advised of the following travel restriction:

  • Wednesday, November 9, through Monday, January 9, 2023, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a weekday closure is scheduled on Conestoga Road between Mill Road and Ithan Avenue. During the closure, motorists will be directed to use Route 320 (Sproul Road), U.S. 30 (Lancaster Avenue), and County Line Road. 

Local access will be maintained up to the work zone. Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work area because backups and delays will occur. 


PECO Energy will complete this project under a PennDOT Highway Occupancy Permit. 


Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com or downloading the 511PA mobile application. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 


For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.





MEDIA CONTACT: Krys Johnson, 610-205-6797



# # #


You just read:

PECO Utility Improvement to Close Conestoga Road Weekdays in Radnor Township

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.