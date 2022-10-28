Job Announcement - Legal Counsel

Job Description

The legal counsel to the ND Real Estate Commission is an attorney who remains in private practice but has been selected by the Commission and appointed by the ND Attorney General as Special Assistant Attorney General to the Commission. The legal workload varies significantly based on number and complexity of investigations of complaints filed by consumers or the Commission, but averages 10-15 hours per month. Compensation is based on time worked at a negotiated hourly rate. The Special Assistant Attorney General for the ND Real Estate Commission answers to the Commission and:

Researches and renders interpretations on the application of North Dakota real estate license law and rules in NDCC §43-23 and NDAC Chapter 70. Conducts investigations involving formal complaints filed concerning alleged violations of the ND real estate license law and rules, presents results and if needed, prosecutes before the Commission and negotiates settlements. Assists Executive Director in drafting changes to license law and administrative rules. Advises Commission staff on policy questions and other issues having legal implications. Drafts or edits documents on request to assure consistency with license law. Reports to the Commission by attending relevant portions of Commission meetings about 8 times/year in Bismarck.

Minimum requirements

Graduate of an accredited law school and license to practice law in North Dakota. Ability to gain expertise in ND real estate license law and rules, based on work in administrative law. Experience in expressing sound arguments in both oral and written formats. Experience in preparing comprehensive reports of investigations.

Application process: Email a resume with requested hourly rate and optional cover letter by 5 p.m., Wednesday, November 9, 2022 to ndrec@nd.gov. Address questions to ndrec@nd.gov or 701.328.9749.

For complete job details and more information:

https://www.realestatend.org/employment/