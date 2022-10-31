As Your Stuck Deal Pipeline Grows to between 40% to 60%, Primary Intelligence and DCM Insights Partner to End The Trend.

Logo for the pioneers of win-loss analysis, Primary Intelligence DCMi Logo Get your copy of The JOLT Effect Today!

Two companies are on a mission to help B2B sellers guide customers to move past uncertainty and invest in the tools needed to run their businesses effectively.

“We are thrilled to partner with Primary Intelligence, the clear market leader in automated win-loss analysis. This is AI research meets sophisticated AI win-loss.” — Matt Dixon

DRAPER, UT, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Win-loss analysis pioneer Primary Intelligence and Customer Understanding Lab, DCM Insights, announced today that they are joining forces to help revenue teams drastically reduce the likelihood that their sales close as no decisions.

Primary Intelligence has been analyzing their 22 years of black box, customer feedback data to understand no decisions; what causes them, what signs to look for, and when the signs begin to present themselves.

Ryan Cuellar, Chief of Delivery, recalls what Primary Intelligence discovered, “This research challenged the traditional thinking that a no decision and a straight loss were equal. True, a no decision is a loss because nothing was purchased, but that’s where the similarities end. The paths a buyer takes towards a purchase decision are different for a win, for a loss, and especially different for a no decision. That is a new insight for the sales profession.” Cuellar further explains, “In reviewing our years of win-loss data, we have reduced each step on these paths to its genesis and engineered our software, TruVoice, to accurately predict when an opportunity diverges down the no decision path, which alerts the revenue team so they can act.”

Fortuitously, while Primary Intelligence was working on predicting what buyer actions lead to no decisions, “The Challenger Sale” co-author Matt Dixon and his research partner, Ted McKenna, were studying millions of recorded sales conversations. Their studies lead to discovering steps that top-performing sellers take to guide customers to overcome the fear that often leads to indecision. These steps have been broken down into a repeatable playbook in their groundbreaking new book, “The Jolt Effect: How High Performers Overcome Customer Indecision.”

This new partnership combines TruVoice’s power to predict no decisions with The JOLT Effect’s playbook to help revenue teams guide buyers through the process of overcoming indecision and win more deals.

“We are thrilled to partner with Primary Intelligence, the clear market leader in automated win-loss analysis,” states Matt Dixon, founding partner with DCM Insights. “This is an exciting partnership that will bring our deep insights on Customer Indecision and couple them to a sophisticated engine that will allow sales teams to get the fullest picture of what has happened in the sales process. This is AI research meets sophisticated AI win-loss analysis.”

To experience how this partnership will help revenue or leadership teams beat the 40 to 60% no decision statistic, all are invited to view a recording of the first master class DCM and PI offered by directing their browser to: https://www.primary-intel.com/resources/webinars/overcoming-customer-indecision-webinar/. Primary Intelligence and DCM Insights will announce more details of the partnership soon, including more master classes and tools to guide sellers through helping customers back on the path to wins.