Primary Intelligence Partners with Matt Dixon to Host Free, Online “Overcoming Customer Indecision” Master Class

Join Primary Intelligence and Matt Dixon to learn how to help customers overcome indecision in the sales process. Those who register will have an opportunity to get a free copy of Matt Dixon and Ted McKenna's new book, "The JOLT Effect: How High Performers Overcome Customer Indecision"

40% to 60% of all sales opportunities end up recorded as “closed-no decision. This master class aims to change that forever.

This master class will reveal never-before-known insights into what causes customer indecision. We have uncovered these insights as we have gone back and reviewed twenty-plus years of insights,” — Ryan Cuellar, Chief Delivery Officer, Primary Intelligence

DRAPER , UT, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Research indicates that 40% to 60% of all opportunities in which marketing and sales teams invest their resources end up recorded as “closed-no decision." Facing this reality feels devastating to every individual stakeholder on the team. Many have invested countless hours working with key decision-makers to help them discover the value of the offering, spending more time with the customer than a straightforward win-loss opportunity, only to have the opportunity slip through their hands. The customer also misses out, as they did not realize their goal of making a change that could improve various aspects of their business.

Win-loss analysis pioneers Primary Intelligence and Matt Dixon, co-author of “The Challenger Sale” and the forthcoming “The JOLT Effect: How High Performers Overcome Customer Indecision,” want to help revenue teams change the reality of "no decisions" and teach revenue teams to guide their customers to overcome indecision. To fulfill this desire, they are offering an exclusive online master class entitled “Overcoming Customer Indecision” on Wednesday, September 14th at 11:00 am MDT.

“In this master class, we will reveal new insights into what causes customer indecision. We have uncovered these insights as we have gone back and reviewed twenty-plus years of our customer indecision analysis and found consistent, recognizable patterns,” states Ryan Cuellar, Chief Delivery Officer for Primary Intelligence and one of the presenters, “Much of the insights we will share could have only been gathered by our team, as other organizations were not in the game for much of the time we have been gathering them. It will make for a master class that is not to be missed.”

Once Cuellar has shared these new insights, attendees will better understand what causes the indecision, what early signs of indecision to look for, and how to spot them. Matt Dixon will then walk through how revenue teams can guide customers to overcome their indecision.

Those who attend will come away with knowledge they can immediately implement to understand the internal struggles customers fight when they are leaning toward a “no decision,” identify the opportunities that are heading down the path of “no-decision,” and help guide those customers to make a conclusive decision about which they can feel confident.

The Overcoming Customer Indecision Master Class is open to anyone, but it will be especially beneficial to anyone on a revenue team, regardless of where they work along the customer journey. Attendees will also have an opportunity to get a free copy of “The JOLT Effect” courtesy of Primary Intelligence.

There is no charge to attend the master class, but seating is limited.

To register for “Overcoming Customer Indecision,” please direct your browser to https://hubs.la/Q01lMxVX0

ABOUT PRIMARY INTELLIGENCE

Founded in the Silicon Slopes of Utah in 2000, Primary Intelligence pioneered win-loss and customer experience analysis. Working with highly competitive marketing and sales teams from young startups to large enterprise organizations, Primary Intelligence helps its customers gain better win-loss, no-decision, churn, and customer experience insights. These insights allow clients to improve their buyer journey, close more opportunities, satisfy more customers, and earn more revenue.