Publisher Sparkling Books announces temporary price reduction for e-books as an aid for bargain hunters

Sparkling Books publishers The great detective returns in ten thrilling stories "a unique story" "beautifully written, with almost lyrical prose"

British publisher Sparkling Books will reduce its single-title e-books to below one US dollar from 1st November to 11th December, in participating stores only.

We want to help those who are struggling financially this year. Nominally priced e-books will help bargain hunters to choose their gifts.” — Anna Alessi