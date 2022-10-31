Publisher Sparkling Books announces temporary price reduction for e-books as an aid for bargain hunters
British publisher Sparkling Books will reduce its single-title e-books to below one US dollar from 1st November to 11th December, in participating stores only.
We want to help those who are struggling financially this year. Nominally priced e-books will help bargain hunters to choose their gifts.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- British publisher Sparkling Books will reduce all its single-title e-books to less than one US dollar from 1st November to 11th December, in global stores only.
Spokesperson for the company, Anna Alessi said “We want to help those who are struggling financially this year. Nominally priced e-books will help bargain hunters to choose their gifts.”
For those who celebrate Christmas there is a free e-book Make Xmas Easy! ISBN 9781907230806 at most e-book retailers and also available direct from the publisher, visit sparklingbooks.com/xmas.html Readers can choose their gifts by potential recipient and read more about those gifts.
Sparkling Books publish adult fiction, fiction for children age 8 upwards, and interesting non-fiction books in both print and e-book formats. The website is both a source of useful information, including links to retailers around the world by title and format, and a shop supplied from the United Kingdom.
Adult fiction titles include When Anthony Rathe Investigates by Matthew Booth, The Eloquence of Desire (set in England and colonial Malaya) by Amanda Sington-Williams, and Further Exploits of Sherlock Holmes by David Stuart Davies and Matthew Booth. There is also an omnibus gift edition of three titles, Three British Mystery Novels.
Kids and teen fiction includes Brian Conaghan’s The Boy Who Made it Rain, and adventure stories Peregrine Harker & The Black Death by Luke Hollands, plus Petronella and the Janjilons by Cheryl Bentley. There is also a new adult title, Featherbones by Thomas Brown
The Financial System Limit by David Kauders is available in non-fiction.
