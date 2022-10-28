Get to Know the Maine DOE Team: Meet Matt Vaughan

Maine DOE Team member Matt Vaughan is being highlighted this week as part of the Get to Know the Maine DOE Team Campaign. Learn a little more about Matt in the question and answer below.

What are your roles with DOE?

As the Resource Administrator for the Department, I am responsible for supporting the Department with human resource needs for our team. I help with hiring and onboarding processes, maintain the organizational chart, assist with keeping performance evaluations timely. I am also a part of the employee recognition planning team. I also prepare the weekly Tuesday Tidbits email, an internal newsletter.

What do you like best about your job?

I truly enjoy supporting our team by helping guide people through processes, as well as working to better the processes to make all of our lives easier in the future.

How or why did you decide on this career?

I have always taken great pride in helping to analyze and build processes to incorporate efficiencies to our everyday responsibilities. I also enjoy the processes relating to employee management like hiring and performance evaluations.

What do you like to do outside of work for fun?

My family is very fast paced and is constantly on the move! I enjoy just about anything sports related – coaching youth sports, bowling, softball, football. I also take advantage of our great State’s four season with camping in the summer, hiking in the fall, and of course ice fishing in the winter, and baseball in the spring.