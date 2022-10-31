Publisher Sparkling Books announces a free e-book to aid Xmas gift selection
Make Xmas Easy! is a free e-book of reading samples and reviews to help readers choose high-quality books for their seasonal gifts. Pdf version also available.
British publisher Sparkling Books announces a free e-book to help cash-conscious readers select economical book gifts this year. Distributed through major e-book stores as ISBN 9781907230806 and also available direct from the publisher at sparklingbooks.com/xmas.html, readers can choose their gifts by potential recipient and read more about those gifts.
For those who want an extended read of books they are considering as gifts, the company will also reduce all its single-title e-books to less than one US dollar worldwide from 1st November to 11th December.
Most books are printed locally in Australia, Brazil, Germany, India, Italy, Poland and Spain, resulting in wide availability, particularly through online stores in the European Union and Australia.
For European readers, there are further seasonal offers on the company’s own web shop at sparklingbooks.com/offers.html
Sparkling Books publish adult fiction, fiction for children age 8 upwards, and interesting non-fiction books in both print and e-book formats. The website is both a source of useful information, including links to retailers around the world by title and format, and a shop supplied from the United Kingdom.
Adult fiction titles include When Anthony Rathe Investigates by Matthew Booth, The Sicilian Woman's Daughter by Linda Lo Scuro, and The Eloquence of Desire by Amanda Sington-Williams. There is also an omnibus gift edition of three titles, Three British Mystery Novels.
Kids and teen fiction includes adventure stories Peregrine Harker & The Black Death by Luke Hollands, and Petronella and the Janjilons by Cheryl Bentley.
The Financial System Limit by David Kauders is available in non-fiction.
