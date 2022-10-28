Submit Release
Route 46 Resurfacing Project Nears Completion in McKean County

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting area drivers to a that a Route 46 resurfacing project in McKean County is nearing completion.

Yesterday, October 27, work was finished on a new box culvert near Dugout Road north of Smethport. With traffic using the new box culvert, the temporary runaround was closed.

For the next two weeks, roadway improvement work will continue along four miles of Route 46 between the intersection of Route 6 in Smethport Borough and the intersection of Route 446 in Keating Township. Motorists may encounter roadway flagging, with short delays as work winds down.

The project will improve the ride quality of the road and extend the useful life of the pavement. Overall work consists of resurfacing the roadway, replacing a box culvert, drainage improvements, guide rail installation, pavement marking and miscellaneous construction.

Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc. of State College, PA, is the contractor on this $5 million project. All work is weather and schedule dependent. PennDOT urges drivers to exercise caution in work zones, obey posted speed limits and always buckle up.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.         

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter counties at www.penndot.gov/District2

Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.                                                                                   

MEDIA CONTACT:  Marla Fannin (814) 765-0423

# # #


