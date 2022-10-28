$10,000 Hurricane Ian Donation Match Provided by Midland Trust

Midland Trust team members pose for picture in front of one of Harry Chapin's distribution trucks before volunteering on Oct. 26. Midland employees put together bags of zucchini and cucumber for distribution at Harry Chapin Food Bank on Oct. 26. Midland Trust team put together 1,400 bags of apples for Harry Chapin Food Bank on Oct. 25.

FORT MYERS, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Midland Trust is partnering with SWFL Collaboratory to match $10,000 of public donations toward Hurricane Ian relief efforts. Any donation made through Midland’s hurricane relief fund will be matched dollar for dollar up until Monday, Nov. 7.

100% of all donations will go toward nonprofits in SWFL. Midland’s fund will distribute contributions to The Heights Foundation, Gladiolus Food Pantry, Blessings in a Backpack, and The Fort Myers Beach Chamber of Commerce.

Donations can be made at collaboratory.org/MidlandTrustRelief to qualify for the $10,000 match.

Midland team members have also volunteered their time at the Harry Chapin Food Bank in Fort Myers. Harry Chapin has distributed 3.4 million pounds of food to people in need since Sept. 29.

“Midland has been in business since 1994, first on Sanibel and now Fort Myers,” Midland Trust CEO Dave Owens said. “We have all experienced loss to some degree, and we want to do whatever we can to help our community come back stronger and encourage others to take part in relief efforts.”