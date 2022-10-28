South Africa's M2Bio Sciences Congratulates Elon Musk on Twitter Acquisition

Institute of Biomedical Research (OTCBB:MRES)

CAPE TOWN, WESTERN CAPE, SOUTH AFRICA, October 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Institute of Biomedical Research (OTC PINK: MRES) ("M2Bio Sciences'' or the "Company"), a bioceutical company focused on alternative plant-based cannabinoids and mental health therapeutic research is pleased to share the following update:

After months of legal deliberation, Elon Musk has finally sealed a $44 billion deal to buy Twitter Thursday night. Musk’s takeover of the social media platform was inaugurated by a now-viral clip of Musk entering Twitter headquarters carrying a sink that was captioned “Entering Twitter HQ - let that sink in.”

M2Bio Sciences wishes to warmly congratulate Musk on this cornerstone moment and is excited to see where the South African-born billionaire and the world's richest man will take Twitter next.

Although Musk has not yet made it clear the exact plans he has for Twitter, his overall ideas in the past reportedly include ridding the platform of automated moderation bots and to transform it into a “neutral ground square.”

Furthermore, Musk allegedly plans to run the ship himself, even though he currently already has a lot on his plate. Musk currently independently runs three other companies, Tesla, SpaceX and Boring Company, all of which require full-time attention. Additionally, Musk helps oversee Neuralink; a neurotechnology company that he co-founded and whose research focuses on implanting AI-enabled computer chips into humans’ brains.

Needless to say, these are big ideas that require big execution, and only time will tell what Musk decides to do.

“The man is an inspiration for all South Africans demonstrating that so much is possible. Dream big and execute and you too might become the next Elon. We hope one day, Elon invests back into his homeland South Africa - perhaps into some advanced medical and food biotechnology. Shoot me a tweet @contrariansmind, I’m available for a call. Even better, come visit, time for you to enjoy a proper braai.’’ - Jeff Robinson, CEO of M2Bio Sciences.



About Institute of Biomedical Research Corp./ DBA M2Bio Sciences

Institute of Biomedical Research Corp, is a nutraceutical biotechnology company focused on alternative plant-based cannabinoids and psilocybin medical research that develops and commercializes a range of CBD and mushrooms-based products under Dr. AnnaRx™, Medspresso™, and Liviana™ brands. In addition, our research and clinical trials with psilocybin are aimed at new therapies that will help patients who suffer from alcohol addiction, mental illness, and cardiovascular diseases. Our mission is to advance botanical-based medicine to the forefront by deploying best-practice science and medicine, clinical research, and emerging technologies. The Company is traded on the Over-the-Counter Bulletin Board of NASDAQ under the trading symbol "MRES".

