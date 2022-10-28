BODA V2: Integrates Non-KYC Fiat to Crypto Onramp Service
EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the Coinmarketcap Top 100 crypto assets, an average of $638 Billion USD is traded in cryptocurrency markets in a 24hr period. Fiat to Crypto Onramps aim to capture that market share of daily trades by allowing investors to access cryptocurrency directly with fiat payments.
BODA V2, the highest paying BUSD reward token on BNB Chain with a high-scoring certified Certik Security Safety Audit, is proud to announce the integration of a new Fiat to Crypto Onramp service as part of the BodaSwap DEX Swap Exchange.
The new Fiat to Crypto Onramp can offer over 100 digital assets in more than 50 countries, with the ability to access payment services without the traditional KYC (Know Your Customer) requirement. Supported by service providers such as Moonpay, Wyre, Mercuryo, Transak, Utorg, Itez and Xanopool. In addition, users can access Apple Pay, Google Pay and Wire Transfer in selected countries.
Providing a fiat-to-crypto onramping infrastructure is a step forward toward wider mainstream adoption of cryptocurrencies. It also helps eliminate restrictions that are often imposed on day-to-day investors who are constrained by legal and regulatory issues across different geographies.
“We are pleased to provide an Onramp service that will continue to broaden adoptions of digital assets,” said Billy Thomas, BODA CEO. “Our aim is to offer our existing investors and any future investor a seamless and secure access to cryptocurrencies. The option provided by some of the fiat service providers to allow users to purchase smaller amounts of cryptocurrency without submitting KYC information is an added bonus, that we are glad to be able to provide for easier access to cryptocurrencies.”
What is BODA V2?
BODAV2 is a token for the crypto investor who wants to be rewarded for their long-term investing. Establishing an innovative concept where investors no longer need to worry about their investment doubling to make profits; instead,
they can earn a passive income from stablecoin BUSD rewards while watching their portfolio grow.
The innovative tokenomics of BODAV2 - 6% Redistribution in BUSD from buy orders: 6% of every buy is automatically redistributed to all token holders. There is no need for holders to claim their rewards as the $BUSD as it is delivered automatically to their wallets in their holding BODAV2. It effectively means that apart from a return from an increase in Token prices, holders get to earn Stable Passive income in BUSD.
13% Redistribution in BUSD from sell orders: 13% of every sell is automatically redistributed to all token holders. This is to provide long term holders with bonus rewards for being patient with their holdings. Too often tokens are pumped and dumped, leaving many investors down on their investment portfolio. This additional redistribution on sells ensures that long term holders are compensated for losses that may occur when overall token value decreases. Just like with the buy fee distribution, there is no need for holders to claim their rewards as the $BUSD as it is delivered automatically to their wallets in their holding BODAV2.
For more information about BODA V2, you can visit the website - https://bodatoken.org
Media Contact:
Company: BODA Token
Website: https://bodatoken.org/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/BodaToken
Billy Thomas
BODA V2, the highest paying BUSD reward token on BNB Chain with a high-scoring certified Certik Security Safety Audit, is proud to announce the integration of a new Fiat to Crypto Onramp service as part of the BodaSwap DEX Swap Exchange.
The new Fiat to Crypto Onramp can offer over 100 digital assets in more than 50 countries, with the ability to access payment services without the traditional KYC (Know Your Customer) requirement. Supported by service providers such as Moonpay, Wyre, Mercuryo, Transak, Utorg, Itez and Xanopool. In addition, users can access Apple Pay, Google Pay and Wire Transfer in selected countries.
Providing a fiat-to-crypto onramping infrastructure is a step forward toward wider mainstream adoption of cryptocurrencies. It also helps eliminate restrictions that are often imposed on day-to-day investors who are constrained by legal and regulatory issues across different geographies.
“We are pleased to provide an Onramp service that will continue to broaden adoptions of digital assets,” said Billy Thomas, BODA CEO. “Our aim is to offer our existing investors and any future investor a seamless and secure access to cryptocurrencies. The option provided by some of the fiat service providers to allow users to purchase smaller amounts of cryptocurrency without submitting KYC information is an added bonus, that we are glad to be able to provide for easier access to cryptocurrencies.”
What is BODA V2?
BODAV2 is a token for the crypto investor who wants to be rewarded for their long-term investing. Establishing an innovative concept where investors no longer need to worry about their investment doubling to make profits; instead,
they can earn a passive income from stablecoin BUSD rewards while watching their portfolio grow.
The innovative tokenomics of BODAV2 - 6% Redistribution in BUSD from buy orders: 6% of every buy is automatically redistributed to all token holders. There is no need for holders to claim their rewards as the $BUSD as it is delivered automatically to their wallets in their holding BODAV2. It effectively means that apart from a return from an increase in Token prices, holders get to earn Stable Passive income in BUSD.
13% Redistribution in BUSD from sell orders: 13% of every sell is automatically redistributed to all token holders. This is to provide long term holders with bonus rewards for being patient with their holdings. Too often tokens are pumped and dumped, leaving many investors down on their investment portfolio. This additional redistribution on sells ensures that long term holders are compensated for losses that may occur when overall token value decreases. Just like with the buy fee distribution, there is no need for holders to claim their rewards as the $BUSD as it is delivered automatically to their wallets in their holding BODAV2.
For more information about BODA V2, you can visit the website - https://bodatoken.org
Media Contact:
Company: BODA Token
Website: https://bodatoken.org/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/BodaToken
Billy Thomas
BODA
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other