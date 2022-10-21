Web3 Dev Company, Cryptolic, Disrupts DeFi with their new Token
With over 10,000 coins and tokens in the crypto space as of 2022, the market is continuously bombarded with new entrants. Out of these thousands of crypto projects, only a tiny fraction are backed by real utility, giving them the potential to make it big. Cryptolic (CPTLC) is among the handful of organizations with an explosive growth potential due to its external revenue support. The token has already seen phenomenal success setting to rival that of Shiba Inu, Safemoon, BabyDoge, EverGrow, Solana and Polygon.
Cryptolic is primarily Web3 Development and Consulting firm with the mission of providing a safe resource to projects and crypto organizations. They do this by providing open and transparent development, partner relations and collaboration with their clients, community, and staff.
The Cryptolic Token (CPTLC) was created to give back to the community. So many people have been victimized by organizations rugging projects. The team decided to create a token and share in the rewards. The main Cryptolic utility is called the HotShot. This is the mechanism that shares the revenue from the service agency’s sales.
Cryptolic has a 10% total tax. 5% goes directly to holder rewards from all buy and sell transactions. The other 5% gets split evenly to the HotShot. The HotShot has 5 “Buckets”. Each Bucket has a pre-determined threshold ranging from $1,000 BUSD all the way up to $25,000 BUSD. As the buckets fill, when one of them reaches its threshold, it pays out the bucket. Sending that bucket’s total to all holders.
Since launching, the Cryptolic token has had incredible growth hitting all time highs (ATH) several times in the 3 weeks since it launched.
Cryptolic has officially listed on CoinGecko, the world’s largest independent cryptocurrency data aggregator with over 13,000+ different cryptoassets tracked across more than 500+ exchanges worldwide.
The team behind Cryptolic is also planning other initiatives that'll complement its growth, including its Sentinel+ Audit which is planned to revolutionize how Solidity audits are done. They don’t just do an automated scan but actually test the contracts and run simulations to verify integrity, handled by expert developers with over 20 years’ experience in the industry.
To know more about Cryptolic, the token, or the services offered, visit https://cryptolic.org/ for more information.
