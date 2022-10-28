Legacy of Experience Drives Success for CBRE’s Patricia Gilbert

Santa Monica creative office campus Water Garden

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Patricia “Patti” Gilbert, senior vice president with CBRE, has leveraged a diverse career in commercial real estate to create success as part of the long-standing CBRE leasing team handling a 4.7 million square-foot portfolio of iconic award-winning class A office properties on behalf of J.P. Morgan Asset Management. These include the landmark 2000 Avenue of the Stars and Century Plaza Towers at Century Park in Century City and Water Garden, a creative office campus in Santa Monica.

The completion of several high-profile transactions reflects Gilbert’s diversity of experience and knowledge base. She played a central role in closing LA’s largest office deal for 2022 at Water Garden totaling more than 200,000 square feet. The CBRE team also facilitated the Creative Artists Agency lease transaction of more than 300,000 square feet of space at Century Park.

Prior to joining CBRE in 2004, Gilbert was senior portfolio leasing manager for the West Los Angeles Region of Arden Realty where responsibilities included leasing and marketing of the Howard Hughes Center, Corporate Point and Century Boulevard properties. Prior to that she was a leasing and marketing manager with Hines. Before her tenure with Hines, Patti was a senior associate for Cushman Realty Corporation and manager of real estate services for the West Los Angeles office.

Gilbert’s industry success has been cited by numerous organizations including: CBRE Top 15 Performer and Top Producer; CoStar Power Broker; Los Angeles Business Journal Hot Prospect Broker Award; Century City Chamber of Commerce Women of Achievement; and Los Angeles Times Inspirational Women Nominee.

