Amanda Calof Proves Leasing Expertise with Globally-Recognized Brands

Water Garden, a creative office campus in Santa Monica

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, October 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Over the span of a 20-year career with CBRE, Amanda Calof has handled 13 million square feet of lease transactions helping globally recognized brands who are seeking premier office space.

In her role as Senior Vice President with CBRE, Calof is part of a dedicated team on an award-winning 4.7 million square-foot regional portfolio on behalf of J.P. Morgan Asset Management. The portfolio of iconic trophy office properties includes 2000 Avenue of the Stars and Century Plaza Towers at Century Park in Century City and Water Garden, a creative office campus in Santa Monica.

Of recent, Calof played a central role in the Creative Artists Agency lease transaction of more than 300,000 square feet of space at Century Park and the Kirkland & Ellis lease transaction of 150,000 square feet of space at Century Plaza Towers. The CBRE team also closed LA’s largest office deal for 2022 at Water Garden totaling more than 200,000 square feet. The team’s leasing achievements have been recognized by CBRE and CoStar over the course of their tenure.

Calof’s professional affiliations include CBRE’s Women’s Leadership Council and CBRE’s EMERGE Mentoring Program, Century City Chamber of Commerce, and the Los Angeles Commercial Realty Association (LACRA).

About Water Garden: Situated in the heart of Silicon Beach, Water Garden is a premier coastal property offering grand office spaces, amenities, and creative environments. For tenants in technology, media, entertainment, legal, financial, and other professional fields, Water Garden caters to those looking to draw and retain the next generation of innovators. Water Garden is dedicated to making a creative, connected, inspiring environment, making it the largest sustainable LEED Gold-EB commercial property in the technology, entertainment, and media corridor of Santa Monica.